hGears AG AGM Approves All Items & Welcomes Lars Ahns to Supervisory Board

AGM held in person at hGears’ Schramberg headquarters on 11 June 2026, with 63.01% of share capital represented.

All proposed resolutions were approved; the AGM discharged the Management Board (99.76%) and the Supervisory Board (91.77%), and approved the remuneration report (97.17%).

Lars Ahns was elected to the Supervisory Board for a five-year term with 99.97% of the votes; Christophe Hemmerle’s term expired and he was thanked for over 14 years of service.

2025 was marked by a difficult market and declining volumes, but results slightly exceeded guidance thanks to efficiency and cost measures that improved margins; the e‑Bike segment remained particularly weak while [e]-Mobility and e‑Tools were more stable.

2026 guidance: expected consolidated revenue EUR 80–90 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR -3 to 0 million, and free cash flow EUR -5 to -2 million; management remains cautious and focused on cost discipline, efficiency and liquidity.

hGears is a global manufacturer of high-precision gears and components for e-mobility (e-bikes, electric/hybrid vehicles and e-tools), with production sites in Schramberg (Germany), Padua (Italy) and Suzhou (China).

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at hGears is on 12.08.2026.

The price of hGears at the time of the news was 0,8925EUR and was down -1,65 % compared with the previous day.





