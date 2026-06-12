Rumble Ends Trading of Northern Data Shares in Exchange Offer
Trading in Northern Data’s tendered shares has ceased in Munich, as Rumble’s exchange offer advances under detailed regulatory filings and investor disclosures.
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- Trading of tendered Northern Data shares (ISIN DE000A41YEL8) on the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange has been discontinued effective June 12, 2026.
- The discontinuation is related to Rumble Inc.’s exchange offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Northern Data AG.
- The Offer is being made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (declared effective), an EU Prospectus approved by BaFin, and a separate Offer Document; relevant documents are available at www.rumble-offer.com and www.sec.gov.
- BaFin’s approval only confirms the EU Prospectus meets legal disclosure standards and does not constitute an endorsement of the Offer or Rumble.
- Rumble reserves the right to acquire additional Northern Data shares on or off exchange during the offer period and is not obliged to adjust the offer consideration as a result.
- The announcement contains forward-looking statements and extensive risk disclosures regarding completion, integration, financial results and other uncertainties; investors are advised to read the official filings and make their own decisions.
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