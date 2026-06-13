Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 24/26
Foto: Givaudan
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 24/26, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng
Symrise
Performance KW 24/26: +11,56 %
Performance KW 24/26: +11,56 %
DAX Top 1
adidas
Performance KW 24/26: +11,24 %
Performance KW 24/26: +11,24 %
DAX Top 2
Zalando
Performance KW 24/26: +9,96 %
Performance KW 24/26: +9,96 %
DAX Top 3
MTU Aero Engines
Performance KW 24/26: +7,30 %
Performance KW 24/26: +7,30 %
DAX Top 4
Henkel VZ
Performance KW 24/26: +6,71 %
Performance KW 24/26: +6,71 %
DAX Top 5
BASF
Performance KW 24/26: -2,70 %
Performance KW 24/26: -2,70 %
DAX Flop 1
Merck
Performance KW 24/26: -3,48 %
Performance KW 24/26: -3,48 %
DAX Flop 2
BMW
Performance KW 24/26: -4,76 %
Performance KW 24/26: -4,76 %
DAX Flop 3
Infineon Technologies
Performance KW 24/26: -5,20 %
Performance KW 24/26: -5,20 %
DAX Flop 4
DAX Flop 5
freenet
Performance KW 24/26: +6,24 %
Performance KW 24/26: +6,24 %
TecDAX Top 1
SUESS MicroTec
Performance KW 24/26: +3,98 %
Performance KW 24/26: +3,98 %
TecDAX Top 2
1&1
Performance KW 24/26: +2,50 %
Performance KW 24/26: +2,50 %
TecDAX Top 3
Kontron
Performance KW 24/26: +2,13 %
Performance KW 24/26: +2,13 %
TecDAX Top 4
Siemens Healthineers
Performance KW 24/26: +0,90 %
Performance KW 24/26: +0,90 %
TecDAX Top 5
TeamViewer
Performance KW 24/26: -13,88 %
Performance KW 24/26: -13,88 %
TecDAX Flop 1
TecDAX Flop 2
Nemetschek
Performance KW 24/26: -16,60 %
Performance KW 24/26: -16,60 %
TecDAX Flop 3
Nagarro
Performance KW 24/26: -17,34 %
Performance KW 24/26: -17,34 %
TecDAX Flop 4
SMA Solar Technology
Performance KW 24/26: -25,03 %
Performance KW 24/26: -25,03 %
TecDAX Flop 5
The Home Depot
Performance KW 24/26: +6,62 %
Performance KW 24/26: +6,62 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Verizon Communications
Performance KW 24/26: +6,23 %
Performance KW 24/26: +6,23 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Sherwin-Williams
Performance KW 24/26: +5,08 %
Performance KW 24/26: +5,08 %
Dow Jones Top 3
American Express
Performance KW 24/26: +4,98 %
Performance KW 24/26: +4,98 %
Dow Jones Top 4
Nike (B)
Performance KW 24/26: +4,78 %
Performance KW 24/26: +4,78 %
Dow Jones Top 5
NVIDIA
Performance KW 24/26: -4,39 %
Performance KW 24/26: -4,39 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
IBM
Performance KW 24/26: -4,95 %
Performance KW 24/26: -4,95 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Apple
Performance KW 24/26: -5,57 %
Performance KW 24/26: -5,57 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Microsoft
Performance KW 24/26: -5,77 %
Performance KW 24/26: -5,77 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Salesforce
Performance KW 24/26: -9,79 %
Performance KW 24/26: -9,79 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
KLA Corporation
Performance KW 24/26: +28,97 %
Performance KW 24/26: +28,97 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
SanDisk Corporation
Performance KW 24/26: +25,66 %
Performance KW 24/26: +25,66 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Intel
Performance KW 24/26: +24,91 %
Performance KW 24/26: +24,91 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Applied Materials
Performance KW 24/26: +22,60 %
Performance KW 24/26: +22,60 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Lam Research
Performance KW 24/26: +18,49 %
Performance KW 24/26: +18,49 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Workday (A)
Performance KW 24/26: -8,93 %
Performance KW 24/26: -8,93 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Axon Enterprise
Performance KW 24/26: -9,02 %
Performance KW 24/26: -9,02 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
AppLovin Registered (A)
Performance KW 24/26: -11,69 %
Performance KW 24/26: -11,69 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Autodesk
Performance KW 24/26: -13,66 %
Performance KW 24/26: -13,66 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
Adobe
Performance KW 24/26: -18,88 %
Performance KW 24/26: -18,88 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
adidas
Performance KW 24/26: +11,24 %
Performance KW 24/26: +11,24 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Ferrari
Performance KW 24/26: +8,35 %
Performance KW 24/26: +8,35 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
argenx
Performance KW 24/26: +7,51 %
Performance KW 24/26: +7,51 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
ASML Holding
Performance KW 24/26: +7,36 %
Performance KW 24/26: +7,36 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Performance KW 24/26: +5,52 %
Performance KW 24/26: +5,52 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Wolters Kluwer
Performance KW 24/26: -5,36 %
Performance KW 24/26: -5,36 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Performance KW 24/26: -5,47 %
Performance KW 24/26: -5,47 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Schneider Electric
Performance KW 24/26: -6,01 %
Performance KW 24/26: -6,01 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Adyen Parts Sociales
Performance KW 24/26: -12,33 %
Performance KW 24/26: -12,33 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Givaudan
Performance KW 24/26: +12,75 %
Performance KW 24/26: +12,75 %
SMI Top 1
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 24/26: +9,79 %
Performance KW 24/26: +9,79 %
SMI Top 2
Novartis
Performance KW 24/26: +5,84 %
Performance KW 24/26: +5,84 %
SMI Top 3
Nestle
Performance KW 24/26: +5,10 %
Performance KW 24/26: +5,10 %
SMI Top 4
Kuehne + Nagel International
Performance KW 24/26: +4,23 %
Performance KW 24/26: +4,23 %
SMI Top 5
Swisscom
Performance KW 24/26: -0,54 %
Performance KW 24/26: -0,54 %
SMI Flop 1
Amrize
Performance KW 24/26: -1,11 %
Performance KW 24/26: -1,11 %
SMI Flop 2
Partners Group Holding
Performance KW 24/26: -2,62 %
Performance KW 24/26: -2,62 %
SMI Flop 3
ABB
Performance KW 24/26: -3,65 %
Performance KW 24/26: -3,65 %
SMI Flop 4
Logitech International
Performance KW 24/26: -7,37 %
Performance KW 24/26: -7,37 %
SMI Flop 5
DO & CO
Performance KW 24/26: +16,96 %
Performance KW 24/26: +16,96 %
ATX Top 1
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 24/26: +8,44 %
Performance KW 24/26: +8,44 %
ATX Top 2
BAWAG Group
Performance KW 24/26: +8,33 %
Performance KW 24/26: +8,33 %
ATX Top 3
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 24/26: +8,07 %
Performance KW 24/26: +8,07 %
ATX Top 4
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 24/26: +7,91 %
Performance KW 24/26: +7,91 %
ATX Top 5
Verbund Akt.(A)
Performance KW 24/26: -2,39 %
Performance KW 24/26: -2,39 %
ATX Flop 1
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
Performance KW 24/26: -3,35 %
Performance KW 24/26: -3,35 %
ATX Flop 2
voestalpine
Performance KW 24/26: -3,54 %
Performance KW 24/26: -3,54 %
ATX Flop 3
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 24/26: -6,09 %
Performance KW 24/26: -6,09 %
ATX Flop 4
OMV
Performance KW 24/26: -7,40 %
Performance KW 24/26: -7,40 %
ATX Flop 5
China Life Insurance (H)
Performance KW 24/26: +8,18 %
Performance KW 24/26: +8,18 %
Hang Seng Top 1
Midea Group (H)
Performance KW 24/26: +6,54 %
Performance KW 24/26: +6,54 %
Hang Seng Top 2
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (H)
Performance KW 24/26: +6,14 %
Performance KW 24/26: +6,14 %
Hang Seng Top 3
CK Infrastructure Holdings
Performance KW 24/26: +6,08 %
Performance KW 24/26: +6,08 %
Hang Seng Top 4
CMOC Group Limited Registered (H)
Performance KW 24/26: +5,70 %
Performance KW 24/26: +5,70 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Performance KW 24/26: -8,15 %
Performance KW 24/26: -8,15 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
Alibaba Group Holding
Performance KW 24/26: -11,69 %
Performance KW 24/26: -11,69 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding
Performance KW 24/26: -12,20 %
Performance KW 24/26: -12,20 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Baidu Registered (A) (A)
Performance KW 24/26: -12,63 %
Performance KW 24/26: -12,63 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
BYD Electronic (International)
Performance KW 24/26: -14,94 %
Performance KW 24/26: -14,94 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte