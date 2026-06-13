AT&S Expands AI Substrate Capacity in Kulim, Boosts 2026/27 Outlook
AT&S is ramping up AI substrate production in Kulim, Malaysia, betting big on booming AI infrastructure, advanced packaging, and long-term commitments from top-tier tech partners.
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
- AT&S expands AI substrate capacity in Kulim, Malaysia, in response to strong demand for AI infrastructure and advanced packaging technologies.
- The company has agreements with AMD and another leading tech firm to increase production capacity for high-end IC substrates.
- The investment for capacity expansion is estimated between €1.5 billion and €2.0 billion, fully supported by long-term customer commitments.
- AT&S has raised its revenue growth outlook for 2026/27 to 45–55% (currency-adjusted), up from 30–35%.
- The EBITDA margin forecast for 2026/27 has increased to 32–37%, from the previous 25–29%.
- Capital expenditure for the expansion will be €1.0–1.2 billion, with a significantly positive operating free cash flow.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 04.08.2026.
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