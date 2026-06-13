AT&S Expands AI Substrate Capacity in Kulim, Boosts 2026/27 Outlook

AT&S expands AI substrate capacity in Kulim, Malaysia, in response to strong demand for AI infrastructure and advanced packaging technologies.

The company has agreements with AMD and another leading tech firm to increase production capacity for high-end IC substrates.

The investment for capacity expansion is estimated between €1.5 billion and €2.0 billion, fully supported by long-term customer commitments.

AT&S has raised its revenue growth outlook for 2026/27 to 45–55% (currency-adjusted), up from 30–35%.

The EBITDA margin forecast for 2026/27 has increased to 32–37%, from the previous 25–29%.

Capital expenditure for the expansion will be €1.0–1.2 billion, with a significantly positive operating free cash flow.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 04.08.2026.



