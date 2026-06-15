Bystronic Reveals Bold Outlook for 2026 Financial Year
Bystronic faces a mixed 2026 outlook: rising orders and sales, yet profits under pressure as weak laser demand offsets gains from automation and booming semiconductor business.
- Bystronic expects higher order intake and net sales in Q2 2026 compared to Q1, but overall results will be below previous expectations.
- Market conditions remain challenging, with solid demand for bending solutions but weak demand for laser solutions, impacting profitability.
- The trend towards automation continues, but longer lead times for automated solutions slow down sales conversion from backlog.
- The new business unit, Bystronic Rofin, positively impacts the group due to strong demand for semiconductor applications.
- For 2026, Bystronic anticipates net sales to exceed the previous year mainly due to Bystronic Rofin, but profitability is not expected to improve.
- Further details on business development and outlook will be provided with the Half-Year Report 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 23.07.2026.
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