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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBystronic Namen-Akt (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)
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    Bystronic Reveals Bold Outlook for 2026 Financial Year

    Bystronic faces a mixed 2026 outlook: rising orders and sales, yet profits under pressure as weak laser demand offsets gains from automation and booming semiconductor business.

    Bystronic Reveals Bold Outlook for 2026 Financial Year
    • Bystronic expects higher order intake and net sales in Q2 2026 compared to Q1, but overall results will be below previous expectations.
    • Market conditions remain challenging, with solid demand for bending solutions but weak demand for laser solutions, impacting profitability.
    • The trend towards automation continues, but longer lead times for automated solutions slow down sales conversion from backlog.
    • The new business unit, Bystronic Rofin, positively impacts the group due to strong demand for semiconductor applications.
    • For 2026, Bystronic anticipates net sales to exceed the previous year mainly due to Bystronic Rofin, but profitability is not expected to improve.
    • Further details on business development and outlook will be provided with the Half-Year Report 2026.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 23.07.2026.


    Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)

    +0,33 %
    -2,38 %
    -4,81 %
    -17,09 %
    -50,01 %
    -69,41 %
    -81,92 %
    -36,10 %
    ISIN:CH0244017502WKN:A117LR
    Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    Bystronic Reveals Bold Outlook for 2026 Financial Year Bystronic faces a mixed 2026 outlook: rising orders and sales, yet profits under pressure as weak laser demand offsets gains from automation and booming semiconductor business.
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