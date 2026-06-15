Silber, Ibiden & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|RENK Group
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|39
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|37
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SpaceX
|28
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|25
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|22
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|17
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ibiden
|+16,19 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Kingboard Holdings
|+14,50 %
|📰
|🥉
|AXT
|+13,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Woodside Energy Group
|-8,44 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Santos
|-9,64 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Astroscale Holdings
|-25,47 %
|📰
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: +10,11 %
Wochenperformance: +10,11 %
Platz 1
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +7,25 %
Wochenperformance: +7,25 %
Platz 2
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +31,26 %
Wochenperformance: +31,26 %
Platz 3
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: -10,26 %
Wochenperformance: -10,26 %
Platz 4
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -20,79 %
Wochenperformance: -20,79 %
Platz 5
OHB
Wochenperformance: +10,92 %
Wochenperformance: +10,92 %
Platz 6
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,20 %
Wochenperformance: +5,20 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Platz 8
SpaceX
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 9
Atos
Wochenperformance: -4,63 %
Wochenperformance: -4,63 %
Platz 10
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +8,74 %
Wochenperformance: +8,74 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -20,79 %
Wochenperformance: -20,79 %
Platz 12
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: +32,61 %
Wochenperformance: +32,61 %
Platz 13
Kingboard Holdings
Wochenperformance: +46,45 %
Wochenperformance: +46,45 %
Platz 14
AXT
Wochenperformance: +23,10 %
Wochenperformance: +23,10 %
Platz 15
Woodside Energy Group
Wochenperformance: -7,60 %
Wochenperformance: -7,60 %
Platz 16
Santos
Wochenperformance: -6,22 %
Wochenperformance: -6,22 %
Platz 17
Astroscale Holdings
Wochenperformance: -25,00 %
Wochenperformance: -25,00 %
Platz 18
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