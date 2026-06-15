elumeo SE Turns Profitable in Q1 2026 After Restructuring Success

Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 9.6m, down 13% vs Q1 2025 (EUR 11.1m) as expected after restructuring and a focus on profitability.

Gross profit margin increased to 51.1% (Q1 2025: 44.7%) following selling-price adjustments despite higher gold/silver costs.

Selling and administrative expenses fell to EUR 4.9m (−14.6% vs Q1 2025; −22% vs Q1 2024), reflecting cost-cutting measures.

Adjusted EBITDA returned to positive territory at EUR 201k (Q1 2025: EUR −551k), signaling a return to profitability.

2025 consolidated financial statements were audited without material changes and published on 12 June 2026.

2026 outlook confirmed: revenue change −7% to +10%, gross margin 47–49%, adjusted EBITDA EUR −0.5m to EUR 1.5m; company remains cautious due to geopolitical risks and is pursuing profitable international growth (AI multi‑language platform).

The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 1,6500EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.







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