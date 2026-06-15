🚀🚀🚀 50€ SpaceX-Aktienanteil sichern. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen.   🚀🚀🚀 50€ SpaceX-Aktienanteil sichern. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtselumeo AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu elumeo
    9 Aufrufe 9 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    elumeo SE Turns Profitable in Q1 2026 After Restructuring Success

    In Q1 2026, the company advanced its profitability agenda, trading lower revenue for stronger margins, leaner costs and a cautiously optimistic outlook.

    elumeo SE Turns Profitable in Q1 2026 After Restructuring Success
    Foto: zhouyilu - stock.adobe.com
    • Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 9.6m, down 13% vs Q1 2025 (EUR 11.1m) as expected after restructuring and a focus on profitability.
    • Gross profit margin increased to 51.1% (Q1 2025: 44.7%) following selling-price adjustments despite higher gold/silver costs.
    • Selling and administrative expenses fell to EUR 4.9m (−14.6% vs Q1 2025; −22% vs Q1 2024), reflecting cost-cutting measures.
    • Adjusted EBITDA returned to positive territory at EUR 201k (Q1 2025: EUR −551k), signaling a return to profitability.
    • 2025 consolidated financial statements were audited without material changes and published on 12 June 2026.
    • 2026 outlook confirmed: revenue change −7% to +10%, gross margin 47–49%, adjusted EBITDA EUR −0.5m to EUR 1.5m; company remains cautious due to geopolitical risks and is pursuing profitable international growth (AI multi‑language platform).

    The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 1,6500EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.


    elumeo

    +3,66 %
    -4,60 %
    -13,54 %
    -27,83 %
    -16,16 %
    -35,66 %
    -77,41 %
    -47,13 %
    -93,93 %
    ISIN:DE000A11Q059WKN:A11Q05
    elumeo direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    elumeo SE Turns Profitable in Q1 2026 After Restructuring Success In Q1 2026, the company advanced its profitability agenda, trading lower revenue for stronger margins, leaner costs and a cautiously optimistic outlook.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet. Eine vorgeschriebene allgemeine Mitteilung gemäß BaFin-Beschluss.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Exklusives Willkommensgeschenk: Sichern Sie sich nach dem erfolgreichen IPO von SpaceX einen Aktienanteil
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     