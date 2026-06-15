OHB Sets Stage for Growth: Plans to Raise Capital & Boost Free Float

Planned capital increase to raise gross proceeds of around EUR 500 million to accelerate OHB’s profitable growth and increase its free float.

Net proceeds to be used for industrialization and capacity expansion, strategic M&A, investments in launch vehicles and next‑generation programs (lunar, LEO, etc.).

Record order backlog of approximately EUR 3.4 billion provides strong revenue visibility; OHB targets >EUR 4.0 billion total operating performance and ~13% adjusted EBITDA margin medium term.

Offering structure: public subscription-rights offering to existing shareholders; major shareholders (Fuchs family and Orchid Lux/KKR-advised) will waive rights, freeing ~94% of new shares for a concurrent private placement.

Shareholder impact: the Fuchs family will not sell and will remain the majority shareholder; Orchid Lux (entities advised by KKR) will sell a portion of its shares but will remain a significant shareholder, retaining most of its current holding.

Transaction subject to prospectus approval and distribution restrictions (not for U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan); acquisitions ≥3% require Italian “Golden Power” notification; Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, Rothschild & Co Redburn and others act as coordinators/bookrunners.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at OHB is on 06.08.2026.

The price of OHB at the time of the news was 388,50EUR and was down -5,01 % compared with the previous day.







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