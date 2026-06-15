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    OHB Sets Stage for Growth: Plans to Raise Capital & Boost Free Float

    OHB plans a major capital increase to fund next‑generation space growth, expand capacity and strengthen its balance sheet, backed by a record multi‑billion euro order book.

    OHB Sets Stage for Growth: Plans to Raise Capital & Boost Free Float
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Planned capital increase to raise gross proceeds of around EUR 500 million to accelerate OHB’s profitable growth and increase its free float.
    • Net proceeds to be used for industrialization and capacity expansion, strategic M&A, investments in launch vehicles and next‑generation programs (lunar, LEO, etc.).
    • Record order backlog of approximately EUR 3.4 billion provides strong revenue visibility; OHB targets >EUR 4.0 billion total operating performance and ~13% adjusted EBITDA margin medium term.
    • Offering structure: public subscription-rights offering to existing shareholders; major shareholders (Fuchs family and Orchid Lux/KKR-advised) will waive rights, freeing ~94% of new shares for a concurrent private placement.
    • Shareholder impact: the Fuchs family will not sell and will remain the majority shareholder; Orchid Lux (entities advised by KKR) will sell a portion of its shares but will remain a significant shareholder, retaining most of its current holding.
    • Transaction subject to prospectus approval and distribution restrictions (not for U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan); acquisitions ≥3% require Italian “Golden Power” notification; Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, Rothschild & Co Redburn and others act as coordinators/bookrunners.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at OHB is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of OHB at the time of the news was 388,50EUR and was down -5,01 % compared with the previous day.


    OHB

    -5,02 %
    +10,92 %
    -10,15 %
    +70,75 %
    +447,21 %
    +1.233,87 %
    +1.059,15 %
    +2.207,78 %
    +3.898,97 %
    ISIN:DE0005936124WKN:593612
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    OHB Sets Stage for Growth: Plans to Raise Capital & Boost Free Float OHB plans a major capital increase to fund next‑generation space growth, expand capacity and strengthen its balance sheet, backed by a record multi‑billion euro order book.
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