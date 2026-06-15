OHB Sets Stage for Growth: Plans to Raise Capital & Boost Free Float
OHB plans a major capital increase to fund next‑generation space growth, expand capacity and strengthen its balance sheet, backed by a record multi‑billion euro order book.
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- Planned capital increase to raise gross proceeds of around EUR 500 million to accelerate OHB’s profitable growth and increase its free float.
- Net proceeds to be used for industrialization and capacity expansion, strategic M&A, investments in launch vehicles and next‑generation programs (lunar, LEO, etc.).
- Record order backlog of approximately EUR 3.4 billion provides strong revenue visibility; OHB targets >EUR 4.0 billion total operating performance and ~13% adjusted EBITDA margin medium term.
- Offering structure: public subscription-rights offering to existing shareholders; major shareholders (Fuchs family and Orchid Lux/KKR-advised) will waive rights, freeing ~94% of new shares for a concurrent private placement.
- Shareholder impact: the Fuchs family will not sell and will remain the majority shareholder; Orchid Lux (entities advised by KKR) will sell a portion of its shares but will remain a significant shareholder, retaining most of its current holding.
- Transaction subject to prospectus approval and distribution restrictions (not for U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan); acquisitions ≥3% require Italian “Golden Power” notification; Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, Rothschild & Co Redburn and others act as coordinators/bookrunners.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at OHB is on 06.08.2026.
The price of OHB at the time of the news was 388,50EUR and was down -5,01 % compared with the previous day.
-5,02 %
+10,92 %
-10,15 %
+70,75 %
+447,21 %
+1.233,87 %
+1.059,15 %
+2.207,78 %
+3.898,97 %
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