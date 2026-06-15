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    Wienerberger & Architects Share Future City Visions at BRICK AWARD 26

    At the 12th BRICK AWARD Symposium in Vienna, global architects explored how brick, place and community can shape resilient, low‑carbon and inclusive cities of tomorrow.

    Wienerberger & Architects Share Future City Visions at BRICK AWARD 26
    Foto: Wienerberger AG
    • 12th biennial BRICK AWARD Architecture Symposium took place on 12 June 2026 at the MAK Museum in Vienna, hosted by Wienerberger.
    • Theme: "Cities of the Future: Transforming for a Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Tomorrow," highlighting architecture’s role in resilience, sustainability and inclusivity as cities produce over 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
    • BRICK AWARD background: a biennial international prize since 2004 that celebrates brick and ceramic architecture, promoting innovation, craftsmanship and sustainable design; the award is independent of Wienerberger product use.
    • Daniel Mangabeira (BLOCO Arquitetos) advocated "building with place" through work in the Brazilian Cerrado, urging architecture to incorporate territory, memory and ecological limits to address environmental fragility and social inequality.
    • Nguyen Há (ARB Architects) presented "Situated Serenity," treating buildings as living processes that use site-sourced materials, tacit knowledge and local belief systems to create culturally sensitive, memory-rich architecture.
    • Case studies: Jeanne Autran-Edorh (Studio NEiDA) promoted adaptive reuse in West Africa to preserve craft knowledge and modernist heritage; Matthew Urbanski (MVVA) highlighted Brooklyn Bridge Park as a community-driven, self-sustaining waterfront model that provides public access and storm-buffer resilience.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Wienerberger is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 24,420EUR and was up +4,49 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,560EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,57 % since publication.


    Wienerberger

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    +2,75 %
    +0,42 %
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    -30,22 %
    +57,25 %
    +106,42 %
    ISIN:AT0000831706WKN:852894
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    Wienerberger & Architects Share Future City Visions at BRICK AWARD 26 At the 12th BRICK AWARD Symposium in Vienna, global architects explored how brick, place and community can shape resilient, low‑carbon and inclusive cities of tomorrow.
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