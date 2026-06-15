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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
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    AT&S Expands Kulim Site to Support Customer Demand & Strengthen Tech Ties

    AT&S is doubling down on next‑gen electronics, expanding its Kulim site to power AI-era demand and deepen strategic ties with AMD and other tech leaders.

    AT&S Expands Kulim Site to Support Customer Demand & Strengthen Tech Ties
    Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
    • AT&S is expanding its Kulim manufacturing site to support long-term customer demand and strengthen strategic technology partnerships with AMD and other leading tech companies.
    • The planned investment amounts to €1.5 to 2.0 billion, fully supported by long-term customer commitments, ensuring financial discipline.
    • The expansion includes upgrading existing facilities and building a new site for IC substrate cores and advanced PCBs, reinforcing AT&S’s technological leadership.
    • The growth is driven by increased demand from AI infrastructure build-out, shifting semiconductor architectures, and the need for more advanced, energy-efficient substrates.
    • For the fiscal year 2026/27, AT&S now expects revenue growth of 45-55% and an EBITDA margin of 32-37%, with CAPEX of approximately €1.0 to 1.2 billion.
    • The company emphasizes maintaining financial flexibility and monitoring geopolitical and supply chain risks to adapt as needed.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 04.08.2026.

    The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 199,10EUR and was up +31,59 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 199,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.


    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

    +31,22 %
    +57,73 %
    +92,31 %
    +296,04 %
    +1.066,86 %
    +548,93 %
    +435,48 %
    +1.767,41 %
    +1.317,45 %
    ISIN:AT0000969985WKN:922230
    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    AT&S Expands Kulim Site to Support Customer Demand & Strengthen Tech Ties AT&S is doubling down on next‑gen electronics, expanding its Kulim site to power AI-era demand and deepen strategic ties with AMD and other tech leaders.
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