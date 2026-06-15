tZERO Boosts Patent Portfolio to Drive Tokenized Capital Markets Forward
tZERO is turning up the heat on tokenized markets, launching a broad IP enforcement push that targets Securitize and several other players across the digital asset ecosystem.
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- tZERO announced active enforcement of its IP portfolio and sent a cease-and-desist and reservation-of-rights letter to Securitize alleging infringement of U.S. Patents No. 11,216,802 and 11,394,560.
- The company is investigating further alleged infringements (including patents US 11,704,733; 11,410,159; 11,436,673; 12,051,078; 12,099,996) and expects to send demand letters to at least six other market participants across multiple sectors.
- tZERO’s IP portfolio comprises 23 patent families and 105 patents worldwide, focused on regulated, scalable, interoperable tokenized capital markets infrastructure.
- Highlighted patent family: Crypto Multiple Security Asset Creation and Redemption Platform (e.g., US11,704,733 / US12,469,079) enabling on-chain issuance, escrow, transfer and redemption of tokenized funds and ETF-style products with auditable reserves.
- Other highlighted technologies include a Consolidated Order Book for cross-venue liquidity aggregation (US11,436,673), decentralized fair trade sequencing and matching (US10,937,083), and cryptographic transaction privacy/obfuscation to mitigate front-running (US10,552,829).
- tZERO said it will continue evaluating, enforcing, commercializing and licensing its patents and invited licensing inquiries (sales@tzero.com).
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