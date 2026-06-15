DAX, Northern Data & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Uranium Energy
|💬
|📰
|RENK Group
|💬
|📰
|Eutelsat Communications
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|219
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|38
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Verbio
|38
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|37
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|32
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|📰
|Almonty Industries
|32
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Northern Data
|+33,69 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BTQ Technologies
|+33,15 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|+30,42 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Sasol
|-12,71 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Astronics
|-19,28 %
|📰
|🟥
|Astroscale Holdings
|-23,58 %
|📰
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -17,59 %
Wochenperformance: -17,59 %
Platz 1
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +2,85 %
Wochenperformance: +2,85 %
Platz 2
Uranium Energy
Wochenperformance: -10,16 %
Wochenperformance: -10,16 %
Platz 3
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: -11,91 %
Wochenperformance: -11,91 %
Platz 4
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -12,78 %
Wochenperformance: -12,78 %
Platz 5
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -54,72 %
Wochenperformance: -54,72 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,01 %
Wochenperformance: +3,01 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 8
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -24,68 %
Wochenperformance: -24,68 %
Platz 9
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -54,72 %
Wochenperformance: -54,72 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Platz 11
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +10,17 %
Wochenperformance: +10,17 %
Platz 12
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: -55,36 %
Wochenperformance: -55,36 %
Platz 13
BTQ Technologies
Wochenperformance: +26,98 %
Wochenperformance: +26,98 %
Platz 14
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +57,73 %
Wochenperformance: +57,73 %
Platz 15
Sasol
Wochenperformance: -17,13 %
Wochenperformance: -17,13 %
Platz 16
Astronics
Wochenperformance: -10,07 %
Wochenperformance: -10,07 %
Platz 17
Astroscale Holdings
Wochenperformance: -29,91 %
Wochenperformance: -29,91 %
Platz 18
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