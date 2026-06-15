LIG Assets Acquires 1,132 Acres at Brooks Quarry for $151.5M
LIG Assets, Inc. is reshaping its future with a landmark limestone acquisition in Florida, unlocking vast mineral reserves and long-term industrial opportunities.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- LIG Assets, Inc. finalized the acquisition of approximately 1,132 acres of limestone property at Brooks Quarry in Florida for $151.5 million.
- The property contains over 200 million tons of limestone reserves valued at around $400 million, supporting long-term resource extraction.
- The acquisition will significantly increase LIG Assets' asset base, adding long-lived mineral and real estate assets to its balance sheet.
- The company plans to develop the site for producing construction aggregates and ultra-pure calcium carbonate for various industrial and consumer applications.
- The purchase includes a long-term installment financing agreement with three payments due in 2032, 2038, and 2043.
- LIG Assets is also advancing its proprietary water treatment and environmental remediation technologies for potential use in mining operations.
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