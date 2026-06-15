Redcare Pharmacy Reports Strong Q2 and Raises 2026 Outlook

Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 trading performance

The company has raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth forecast to 15-17% from 13-15%

Non-Rx revenue is now expected to grow by 10-12%, up from 8-10%

German Rx revenue is projected between EUR 680-720 million, representing 35-43% growth

The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast has been increased to 2.5-3.0%, previously above 2.5%

The company’s positive trading performance led to an upward revision of its full-year outlook for 2026

The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.07.2026.

The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 52,63EUR and was up +7,53 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.680,51PKT (+1,54 %).







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