Redcare Pharmacy Reports Strong Q2 and Raises 2026 Outlook
Redcare Pharmacy has lifted its 2026 outlook after a standout Q2, raising revenue, non-Rx, German Rx and EBITDA margin targets on stronger-than-expected trading.
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- Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 trading performance
- The company has raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth forecast to 15-17% from 13-15%
- Non-Rx revenue is now expected to grow by 10-12%, up from 8-10%
- German Rx revenue is projected between EUR 680-720 million, representing 35-43% growth
- The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast has been increased to 2.5-3.0%, previously above 2.5%
- The company’s positive trading performance led to an upward revision of its full-year outlook for 2026
The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.07.2026.
The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 52,63EUR and was up +7,53 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.680,51PKT (+1,54 %).
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