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    Redcare Pharmacy Accelerates Growth & Profitability, Raises 2026 Outlook

    Redcare Pharmacy accelerates its growth trajectory, lifting 2026 guidance as both prescription and non-prescription segments deliver strong, margin-accretive gains.

    Redcare Pharmacy Accelerates Growth & Profitability, Raises 2026 Outlook
    Foto: Adobe Stock
    • Redcare Pharmacy's group revenue increased by 20% YoY in the quarter-to-date, driven by growth in both non-Rx and Rx segments.
    • Non-Rx growth in Germany accelerated to 14% YoY in the quarter-to-date, up from 9% in Q1 2026.
    • Rx sales in Germany grew strongly with 57% YoY in the quarter-to-date, continuing momentum from previous quarters.
    • The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, now expecting total revenue growth of 15-17% and non-Rx growth of 10-12%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA improved YoY, supported by higher margins in the DACH non-Rx business and marketing efficiency.
    • Redcare Pharmacy's new guidance projects Rx revenue in Germany to reach EUR 680-720 million, representing 35-43% growth.

    The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.07.2026.

    The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 52,60EUR and was up +7,48 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.680,51PKT (+1,54 %).


    Redcare Pharmacy

    +17,27 %
    +19,56 %
    +25,16 %
    +41,56 %
    -46,18 %
    -48,50 %
    -68,73 %
    +84,68 %
    ISIN:NL0012044747WKN:A2AR94
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    Redcare Pharmacy Accelerates Growth & Profitability, Raises 2026 Outlook Redcare Pharmacy accelerates its growth trajectory, lifting 2026 guidance as both prescription and non-prescription segments deliver strong, margin-accretive gains.
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