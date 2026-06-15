Redcare Pharmacy Accelerates Growth & Profitability, Raises 2026 Outlook

Redcare Pharmacy's group revenue increased by 20% YoY in the quarter-to-date, driven by growth in both non-Rx and Rx segments.

Non-Rx growth in Germany accelerated to 14% YoY in the quarter-to-date, up from 9% in Q1 2026.

Rx sales in Germany grew strongly with 57% YoY in the quarter-to-date, continuing momentum from previous quarters.

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, now expecting total revenue growth of 15-17% and non-Rx growth of 10-12%.

Adjusted EBITDA improved YoY, supported by higher margins in the DACH non-Rx business and marketing efficiency.

Redcare Pharmacy's new guidance projects Rx revenue in Germany to reach EUR 680-720 million, representing 35-43% growth.

The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.07.2026.

The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 52,60EUR and was up +7,48 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.680,51PKT (+1,54 %).







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