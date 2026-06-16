Infracore SA to Go Public on SIX Swiss Exchange
Infracore SA is preparing a SIX Swiss Exchange IPO to fuel its next growth phase, expand its healthcare real estate platform and strengthen its position in the Swiss market.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Infracore SA plans to go public with an IPO on the SIX Swiss Exchange to support future growth and enhance market visibility.
- The company owns a CHF 1.4 billion portfolio of 47 healthcare properties across Switzerland, mainly leased to Swiss Medical Network.
- The portfolio generates stable rental income of CHF 66.1 million in 2025, with long-term, inflation-indexed leases and a vacancy rate of only 1.3%.
- Growth strategies include campus optimizations, extensions, development projects, and sale-and-leaseback transactions with Swiss hospitals, exemplified by a recent partnership with See-Spital.
- The IPO aims to raise approximately CHF 200 million, primarily to fund sale-and-leaseback pipelines, development projects, and to repay shareholder loans of CHF 55.1 million.
- Cornerstone investors, including Cohen & Steers UK Limited and Swiss Finance & Property Group AG, have committed to invest CHF 75-80 million, with the offering expected to occur in the coming weeks depending on market conditions.
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