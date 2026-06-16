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    Infracore SA to Go Public on SIX Swiss Exchange

    Infracore SA is preparing a SIX Swiss Exchange IPO to fuel its next growth phase, expand its healthcare real estate platform and strengthen its position in the Swiss market.

    Infracore SA to Go Public on SIX Swiss Exchange
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Infracore SA plans to go public with an IPO on the SIX Swiss Exchange to support future growth and enhance market visibility.
    • The company owns a CHF 1.4 billion portfolio of 47 healthcare properties across Switzerland, mainly leased to Swiss Medical Network.
    • The portfolio generates stable rental income of CHF 66.1 million in 2025, with long-term, inflation-indexed leases and a vacancy rate of only 1.3%.
    • Growth strategies include campus optimizations, extensions, development projects, and sale-and-leaseback transactions with Swiss hospitals, exemplified by a recent partnership with See-Spital.
    • The IPO aims to raise approximately CHF 200 million, primarily to fund sale-and-leaseback pipelines, development projects, and to repay shareholder loans of CHF 55.1 million.
    • Cornerstone investors, including Cohen & Steers UK Limited and Swiss Finance & Property Group AG, have committed to invest CHF 75-80 million, with the offering expected to occur in the coming weeks depending on market conditions.







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    Infracore SA to Go Public on SIX Swiss Exchange Infracore SA is preparing a SIX Swiss Exchange IPO to fuel its next growth phase, expand its healthcare real estate platform and strengthen its position in the Swiss market.
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