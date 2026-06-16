🚀🚀🚀 50€ SpaceX-Aktienanteil sichern. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen.   🚀🚀🚀 50€ SpaceX-Aktienanteil sichern. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCicor Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cicor Technologies
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Cicor Divests Tunisia, Boosts EBITDA by CHF 10M+ with New Efficiency Program

    Cicor launches a far-reaching profitability program, reshaping its global footprint to boost EBITDA, streamline operations, and support its ambitious 2025 acquisition strategy.

    Cicor Divests Tunisia, Boosts EBITDA by CHF 10M+ with New Efficiency Program
    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • Cicor plans to improve its EBITDA by over CHF 10 million annually through a profitability program supporting its 2025 acquisitions, including divestiture of the Tunisian facility
    • The company is divesting its Tunisia production site with about 90 employees for EUR 1.3 million, expected to close in June 2026, resulting in a CHF 300,000 net profit impact
    • Additional measures include transferring production from Switzerland to the UK and Indonesia, and consolidating operations in Morocco, leading to a reduction of approximately 220 jobs (5% of total staff)
    • The program involves one-time costs in the mid-single-digit CHF millions in 2026, mainly in H1, with significant financial benefits expected from H2/2026 onwards
    • Cicor maintains its 2026 financial guidance of CHF 700-750 million revenue and CHF 70-80 million adjusted EBITDA, despite risks from geopolitical issues, currency fluctuations, and component shortages
    • The company is implementing operational efficiencies across multiple sites, streamlining management, and increasing capacity in Switzerland to meet growing demand, especially from the aerospace & defense market

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Cicor Technologies is on 23.07.2026.


    Cicor Technologies

    0,00 %
    -3,60 %
    -2,73 %
    +11,24 %
    +4,83 %
    +239,14 %
    +228,20 %
    +81,23 %
    ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744
    Cicor Technologies direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Cicor Divests Tunisia, Boosts EBITDA by CHF 10M+ with New Efficiency Program Cicor launches a far-reaching profitability program, reshaping its global footprint to boost EBITDA, streamline operations, and support its ambitious 2025 acquisition strategy.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Exklusives Willkommensgeschenk: Sichern Sie sich nach dem erfolgreichen IPO von SpaceX einen Aktienanteil
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     