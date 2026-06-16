Cicor Divests Tunisia, Boosts EBITDA by CHF 10M+ with New Efficiency Program

Cicor plans to improve its EBITDA by over CHF 10 million annually through a profitability program supporting its 2025 acquisitions, including divestiture of the Tunisian facility

The company is divesting its Tunisia production site with about 90 employees for EUR 1.3 million, expected to close in June 2026, resulting in a CHF 300,000 net profit impact

Additional measures include transferring production from Switzerland to the UK and Indonesia, and consolidating operations in Morocco, leading to a reduction of approximately 220 jobs (5% of total staff)

The program involves one-time costs in the mid-single-digit CHF millions in 2026, mainly in H1, with significant financial benefits expected from H2/2026 onwards

Cicor maintains its 2026 financial guidance of CHF 700-750 million revenue and CHF 70-80 million adjusted EBITDA, despite risks from geopolitical issues, currency fluctuations, and component shortages

The company is implementing operational efficiencies across multiple sites, streamlining management, and increasing capacity in Switzerland to meet growing demand, especially from the aerospace & defense market

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Cicor Technologies is on 23.07.2026.



