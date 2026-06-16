Cicor Divests Tunisia, Boosts EBITDA by CHF 10M+ with New Efficiency Program
Cicor launches a far-reaching profitability program, reshaping its global footprint to boost EBITDA, streamline operations, and support its ambitious 2025 acquisition strategy.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor plans to improve its EBITDA by over CHF 10 million annually through a profitability program supporting its 2025 acquisitions, including divestiture of the Tunisian facility
- The company is divesting its Tunisia production site with about 90 employees for EUR 1.3 million, expected to close in June 2026, resulting in a CHF 300,000 net profit impact
- Additional measures include transferring production from Switzerland to the UK and Indonesia, and consolidating operations in Morocco, leading to a reduction of approximately 220 jobs (5% of total staff)
- The program involves one-time costs in the mid-single-digit CHF millions in 2026, mainly in H1, with significant financial benefits expected from H2/2026 onwards
- Cicor maintains its 2026 financial guidance of CHF 700-750 million revenue and CHF 70-80 million adjusted EBITDA, despite risks from geopolitical issues, currency fluctuations, and component shortages
- The company is implementing operational efficiencies across multiple sites, streamlining management, and increasing capacity in Switzerland to meet growing demand, especially from the aerospace & defense market
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Cicor Technologies is on 23.07.2026.
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