SpaceX, SpaceX & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SpaceX
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|NEL ASA
|💬
|📰
|GoldHaven Resources
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SpaceX
|62
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|The Platform Group
|51
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|48
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|35
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|31
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|28
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SpaceX
|+9,84 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|TAIYO YUDEN
|+7,69 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Fujikura
|+7,50 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Akeso
|-6,64 %
|📰
|🟥
|MMG
|-7,91 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-8,43 %
|💬
|📰
Platz 1
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: +10,99 %
Wochenperformance: +10,99 %
Platz 2
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +66,17 %
Wochenperformance: +66,17 %
Platz 3
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: -17,20 %
Wochenperformance: -17,20 %
Platz 4
GoldHaven Resources
Wochenperformance: -21,33 %
Wochenperformance: -21,33 %
Platz 5
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +15,73 %
Wochenperformance: +15,73 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -41,83 %
Wochenperformance: -41,83 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,19 %
Wochenperformance: +9,19 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Platz 10
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -19,12 %
Wochenperformance: -19,12 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -5,42 %
Wochenperformance: -5,42 %
Platz 12
Platz 13
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: +14,87 %
Wochenperformance: +14,87 %
Platz 14
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: +5,02 %
Wochenperformance: +5,02 %
Platz 15
Akeso
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Platz 16
MMG
Wochenperformance: +7,10 %
Wochenperformance: +7,10 %
Platz 17
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
Wochenperformance: -5,77 %
Wochenperformance: -5,77 %
Platz 18
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