Aareal Bank 9.875% Strengthens US Strategy with Caroline Mahl Patel Leadership
Aareal Bank sharpens its U.S. focus as industry veteran Caroline Mahl Patel steps in to lead a strategic pivot toward premium hospitality and residential finance.
Foto: eyetronic - 61455621
- Caroline Mahl Patel appointed to lead Aareal Bank’s North American business; she joins the bank on June 15, 2026 and will become CEO of Aareal Capital Corporation (ACC) and Head of Origination on August 1, 2026.
- Patel joins from Wells Fargo with over 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate finance and strong expertise in hospitality and specialty asset classes.
- Aareal Bank is executing its "Aareal Ambition" U.S. strategy by reducing U.S. office lending exposure and reshaping the portfolio toward residential and hospitality financing.
- The bank’s strategic focus in North America will be origination in selected segments, particularly high-quality, premium hospitality lending.
- Michael Dalton will remain at Aareal, becoming ACC Chief Risk Officer on July 1, 2026, responsible for USA Credit Management and restructuring/resolution of distressed loans.
- Aareal Capital Corporation is the New York–based subsidiary (about 35 employees) and will be central to the long-term repositioning and expansion of Aareal’s U.S. business.
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