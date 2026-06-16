PSP Investments Surpasses 10-Year Benchmarks with Solid 2026 Performance
Over the past decade, PSP Investments has combined strong performance, disciplined cost control, and strategic diversification to deliver resilient, long-term value for Canadian pensioners.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- PSP Investments achieved a 10-year net annualized return of 8.8%, outperforming benchmarks consistently over the decade.
- As of March 31, 2026, net assets under management increased by 7% to $320.6 billion, driven by strong investment performance and contributions.
- The fund recorded a solid one-year net return of 6.5% in fiscal 2026, exceeding actuarial discount rates and supporting long-term pension obligations.
- Long-term portfolio diversification across public and private assets, including equities, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure, enhances resilience and value creation.
- Operating costs were reduced to 24.7 basis points, reflecting disciplined cost management and efficiency improvements.
- PSP Investments manages the Canada Growth Fund (CGF), supporting Canadian economic growth with $15 billion in assets and 18 completed transactions in fiscal 2026.
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