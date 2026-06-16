PVA TePla AG: Annual Meeting Confirms Strong Growth Path
PVA TePla is sharpening its growth trajectory: shareholders back all AGM resolutions as rising global demand, fresh investments, and a stronger tech portfolio drive momentum into 2026.
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- Shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM, confirming the company's strategic growth path
- Demand for PVA TePla's technologies is increasing, with new customers and a return to growth, supported by investments in 2025
- In 2025, the company experienced positive order intake, continuing into the first quarter of 2026, and invested in technology, international presence, sales, and service
- The focus for future development is on expanding the metrology business and broadening the technology portfolio in Material Solutions, targeting high-tech markets like semiconductor, energy, and aerospace
- For 2026, PVA TePla expects revenues between €255 million and €275 million, and EBITDA between €26 million and €31 million
- The company is a leading provider of materials and measurement technology, with a global presence, founded in 1991, and listed on the SDAX stock index
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at PVA TePla is on 16.06.2026.
The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 43,21EUR and was down -1,23 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.488,02PKT (+0,03 %).
-0,55 %
+3,68 %
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+66,57 %
+146,16 %
+124,30 %
+89,40 %
+1.714,95 %
+236,90 %
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