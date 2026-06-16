PVA TePla AG: Annual Meeting Confirms Strong Growth Path

Shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM, confirming the company's strategic growth path

Demand for PVA TePla's technologies is increasing, with new customers and a return to growth, supported by investments in 2025

In 2025, the company experienced positive order intake, continuing into the first quarter of 2026, and invested in technology, international presence, sales, and service

The focus for future development is on expanding the metrology business and broadening the technology portfolio in Material Solutions, targeting high-tech markets like semiconductor, energy, and aerospace

For 2026, PVA TePla expects revenues between €255 million and €275 million, and EBITDA between €26 million and €31 million

The company is a leading provider of materials and measurement technology, with a global presence, founded in 1991, and listed on the SDAX stock index

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at PVA TePla is on 16.06.2026.

The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 43,21EUR and was down -1,23 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.488,02PKT (+0,03 %).





