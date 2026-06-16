DAX, Theranexus & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|Western Star Resources
|💬
|📰
|Delta Gold Technologies
|📰
|Askari Metals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|264
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|81
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|The Platform Group
|51
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|50
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|34
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|33
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Theranexus
|+26,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|NX Filtration
|+20,81 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Outlook Therapeutics
|+20,16 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Hyperscale Data
|-15,55 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|RF Industries
|-15,92 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Domo Registered (B)
|-35,79 %
|📰
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +97,60 %
Wochenperformance: +97,60 %
Platz 1
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +43,89 %
Wochenperformance: +43,89 %
Platz 2
OHB
Wochenperformance: +6,08 %
Wochenperformance: +6,08 %
Platz 3
Western Star Resources
Wochenperformance: +43,00 %
Wochenperformance: +43,00 %
Platz 4
Delta Gold Technologies
Wochenperformance: -28,08 %
Wochenperformance: -28,08 %
Platz 5
Askari Metals
Wochenperformance: -26,32 %
Wochenperformance: -26,32 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,06 %
Wochenperformance: +2,06 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +43,89 %
Wochenperformance: +43,89 %
Platz 8
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -41,83 %
Wochenperformance: -41,83 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +10,76 %
Wochenperformance: +10,76 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -5,77 %
Wochenperformance: -5,77 %
Platz 12
Theranexus
Wochenperformance: +29,57 %
Wochenperformance: +29,57 %
Platz 13
NX Filtration
Wochenperformance: +22,69 %
Wochenperformance: +22,69 %
Platz 14
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +97,60 %
Wochenperformance: +97,60 %
Platz 15
Hyperscale Data
Wochenperformance: +50,84 %
Wochenperformance: +50,84 %
Platz 16
RF Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,71 %
Wochenperformance: -5,71 %
Platz 17
Domo Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: -36,44 %
Wochenperformance: -36,44 %
Platz 18
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