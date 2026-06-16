CCBill IE Gains Irish Central Bank Payment Institution Approval
CCBill IE Limited marks a major milestone as it secures Payment Institution approval in Ireland, unlocking new opportunities for trusted payment services across Europe.
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- CCBill IE Limited received Payment Institution approval from the Central Bank of Ireland on 16 June 2026.
- The approval followed a comprehensive regulatory review of the company's governance, compliance framework, operational controls, and risk management.
- Authorization allows CCBill IE to provide regulated payment services in Ireland and, subject to applicable requirements, across the European Economic Area (EEA).
- CCBill has established its European headquarters in Dublin and is expanding local presence, investing in people, processes, and infrastructure to better serve merchants.
- Company executives (Colin Canny, GM & Executive Director; Jake Powers, COO) described the approval as strengthening trust, supporting European growth, and reflecting high standards of compliance and operational excellence.
- CCBill is a global payment solutions provider serving over 30,000 merchants in 197 countries, offering payment processing, fraud protection, billing solutions, and member management.
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