R. Stahl Shareholders Approve Most Items & Confirm Positive Outlook
At R. Stahl’s 33rd AGM, shareholders backed key strategic plans as the company sharpened its focus on stability, global growth and solid financial guidance through 2026.
- Shareholders approved nearly all agenda items at R. Stahl AG's 33rd Annual General Meeting, with 78.71% attendance rate
- Tobias Popp, Executive Board member, discussed the 2025 financial year impacts and the company's strategic focus on stabilization, market positioning, and internationalization
- The company confirmed its full-year 2026 forecast, expecting sales between €285 million and €300 million and EBITDA between €22 million and €27 million
- The AGM approved the actions of the Executive and Supervisory Boards; Rolf Friedrich was elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Harald Rönn
- Peter Leischner plans to step down from the Supervisory Board after 18 years of service, including 8 years as Chairman
- R. Stahl is a leading supplier of explosion protection systems for hazardous areas, with 2025 sales of around €313 million and 1,659 employees worldwide
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at R. Stahl is on 16.06.2026.
The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 14,050EUR and was up +3,31 % compared with the previous day.
+1,47 %
+2,22 %
+9,60 %
+2,24 %
-27,89 %
-38,84 %
-45,20 %
-55,81 %
-22,80 %
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