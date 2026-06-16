🚀🚀🚀 50€ SpaceX-Aktienanteil sichern. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen.   🚀🚀🚀 50€ SpaceX-Aktienanteil sichern. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsR. Stahl AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu R. Stahl
    9 Aufrufe 9 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    R. Stahl Shareholders Approve Most Items & Confirm Positive Outlook

    At R. Stahl’s 33rd AGM, shareholders backed key strategic plans as the company sharpened its focus on stability, global growth and solid financial guidance through 2026.

    R. Stahl Shareholders Approve Most Items & Confirm Positive Outlook
    • Shareholders approved nearly all agenda items at R. Stahl AG's 33rd Annual General Meeting, with 78.71% attendance rate
    • Tobias Popp, Executive Board member, discussed the 2025 financial year impacts and the company's strategic focus on stabilization, market positioning, and internationalization
    • The company confirmed its full-year 2026 forecast, expecting sales between €285 million and €300 million and EBITDA between €22 million and €27 million
    • The AGM approved the actions of the Executive and Supervisory Boards; Rolf Friedrich was elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Harald Rönn
    • Peter Leischner plans to step down from the Supervisory Board after 18 years of service, including 8 years as Chairman
    • R. Stahl is a leading supplier of explosion protection systems for hazardous areas, with 2025 sales of around €313 million and 1,659 employees worldwide

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at R. Stahl is on 16.06.2026.

    The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 14,050EUR and was up +3,31 % compared with the previous day.


    R. Stahl

    +1,47 %
    +2,22 %
    +9,60 %
    +2,24 %
    -27,89 %
    -38,84 %
    -45,20 %
    -55,81 %
    -22,80 %
    ISIN:DE000A1PHBB5WKN:A1PHBB
    R. Stahl direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    R. Stahl Shareholders Approve Most Items & Confirm Positive Outlook At R. Stahl’s 33rd AGM, shareholders backed key strategic plans as the company sharpened its focus on stability, global growth and solid financial guidance through 2026.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Exklusives Willkommensgeschenk: Sichern Sie sich nach dem erfolgreichen IPO von SpaceX einen Aktienanteil
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     