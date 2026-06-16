R. Stahl Shareholders Approve Most Items & Confirm Positive Outlook

Shareholders approved nearly all agenda items at R. Stahl AG's 33rd Annual General Meeting, with 78.71% attendance rate

Tobias Popp, Executive Board member, discussed the 2025 financial year impacts and the company's strategic focus on stabilization, market positioning, and internationalization

The company confirmed its full-year 2026 forecast, expecting sales between €285 million and €300 million and EBITDA between €22 million and €27 million

The AGM approved the actions of the Executive and Supervisory Boards; Rolf Friedrich was elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Harald Rönn

Peter Leischner plans to step down from the Supervisory Board after 18 years of service, including 8 years as Chairman

R. Stahl is a leading supplier of explosion protection systems for hazardous areas, with 2025 sales of around €313 million and 1,659 employees worldwide

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at R. Stahl is on 16.06.2026.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 14,050EUR and was up +3,31 % compared with the previous day.





