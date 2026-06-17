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    Straumann Group Boosts 2026 Profitability Outlook

    Straumann sharpens its 2026 outlook, lifting margin ambitions as efficiency gains, portfolio transformation and China tailwinds reshape the Group’s long‑term earnings profile.

    Straumann Group Boosts 2026 Profitability Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Straumann raises 2026 core EBIT margin expansion guidance to around 140–170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates (previous guidance was 30–60 bps).
    • The upgrade is driven by operational improvements across all franchises, manufacturing efficiencies, supply‑chain optimization, a favorable geographic mix and disciplined resource management; orthodontics transformation and intraoral scanner profitability are notable contributors.
    • The Group continues to expect high single‑digit organic revenue growth for full‑year 2026.
    • China profitability is improving due to the Shanghai campus ramp‑up and lower local‑for‑local production costs; the delayed VBP 2.0 has kept pricing unchanged while patient flow and distributor demand slowly normalize.
    • Straumann expects non‑core tariff refunds of up to CHF 17 million, which are excluded from the updated profitability guidance.
    • Half‑year 2026 results will be published on 19 August 2026; CEO Guillaume Daniellot highlights that Capital Markets Day initiatives are translating into stronger growth, improved scalability and a structurally enhanced earnings profile.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Straumann Holding is on 19.08.2026.


    Straumann Holding

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    ISIN:CH1175448666WKN:A3DHHH
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    Straumann Group Boosts 2026 Profitability Outlook Straumann sharpens its 2026 outlook, lifting margin ambitions as efficiency gains, portfolio transformation and China tailwinds reshape the Group’s long‑term earnings profile.
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