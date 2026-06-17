Kapsch TrafficCom 2025/26 Results Preview: Awaiting Audit
Despite a challenging year marked by project cancellations and weak tolling demand, the company closed FY 2025/26 with resilient earnings and a solid order pipeline.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- FY 2025/26 results (unaudited): revenues EUR 431.0m, EBIT EUR 7.6m, EBIT margin 1.8%.
- Revenues fell from EUR 530m the prior year, largely due to cancellation of two operation projects (~EUR 80m impact) and weak global tolling demand plus project delays.
- One‑off settlement with Germany added EUR 23m to earnings; cost‑base realignment initiated (restructuring costs largely booked in the period) with savings expected to take effect in the current FY.
- Segment performance: tolling revenue EUR 295m (69% of group) with EBIT EUR 10m; traffic management revenue EUR 135m (31%) with EBIT EUR -3m.
- Strong commercial pipeline: order intake ≈ EUR 496m and a high order backlog of EUR 1.3bn; North America showed a confirmed turnaround with higher earnings and new orders.
- Outlook 2026/27: market expected to remain challenging, but management currently expects revenue and EBIT to exceed 2025/26 levels.
+0,54 %
+2,59 %
-0,72 %
+5,51 %
-21,61 %
-53,36 %
-63,82 %
-82,17 %
-84,56 %
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