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    Kapsch TrafficCom 2025/26 Results Preview: Awaiting Audit

    Despite a challenging year marked by project cancellations and weak tolling demand, the company closed FY 2025/26 with resilient earnings and a solid order pipeline.

    Kapsch TrafficCom 2025/26 Results Preview: Awaiting Audit
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • FY 2025/26 results (unaudited): revenues EUR 431.0m, EBIT EUR 7.6m, EBIT margin 1.8%.
    • Revenues fell from EUR 530m the prior year, largely due to cancellation of two operation projects (~EUR 80m impact) and weak global tolling demand plus project delays.
    • One‑off settlement with Germany added EUR 23m to earnings; cost‑base realignment initiated (restructuring costs largely booked in the period) with savings expected to take effect in the current FY.
    • Segment performance: tolling revenue EUR 295m (69% of group) with EBIT EUR 10m; traffic management revenue EUR 135m (31%) with EBIT EUR -3m.
    • Strong commercial pipeline: order intake ≈ EUR 496m and a high order backlog of EUR 1.3bn; North America showed a confirmed turnaround with higher earnings and new orders.
    • Outlook 2026/27: market expected to remain challenging, but management currently expects revenue and EBIT to exceed 2025/26 levels.


    Kapsch TrafficCom

    +0,54 %
    +2,59 %
    -0,72 %
    +5,51 %
    -21,61 %
    -53,36 %
    -63,82 %
    -82,17 %
    -84,56 %
    ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU
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    Kapsch TrafficCom 2025/26 Results Preview: Awaiting Audit Despite a challenging year marked by project cancellations and weak tolling demand, the company closed FY 2025/26 with resilient earnings and a solid order pipeline.
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