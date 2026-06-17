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    AUTO1 Group Unveils 2026 Long-Term Targets at Capital Markets Event

    AUTO1 sets bold long‑term goals as it unveils historic segment data and a clear roadmap to dominate Europe’s fragmented used‑car market.

    AUTO1 Group Unveils 2026 Long-Term Targets at Capital Markets Event
    Foto: Autohero
    • At the 2026 Capital Markets Event on 17 June 2026, AUTO1 disclosed historic Merchant and Retail segment financials for the first time and presented long‑term targets and drivers to capture the European used‑car opportunity.
    • Merchant long‑term targets: unit growth 10–15% p.a., GPU €1,080–€1,200, and adjusted EBITDA per unit €480–€720 (milestone: 1.2M units with GPU ≥€1,025 and EBITDA/unit ≥€400).
    • Retail long‑term targets: unit growth 20–40% p.a., GPU €3,880–€4,470, and adjusted EBITDA per unit €1,450–€2,410 (milestone: 300k units with GPU ≥€3,300 and EBITDA/unit ≥€800).
    • 2026 guidance confirmed: total units 940k–1,000k (Merchant 815k–865k; Retail 125k–135k), total gross profit €1.1–€1.2bn, and adjusted EBITDA €250–€275m.
    • Company scale (2025): revenue €8.2bn, 842k cars sold, operations in 30+ countries, ~8,600 employees; AUTO1 is listed in the MDAX.
    • Management emphasized a vertically integrated digital platform and proven expansion strategy to achieve superior unit economics and unlock the large, fragmented European used‑car market.

    The next important date, "Capital Markets Event" This phrase is already in English. It typically means an event or gathering related to capital markets (e.g., investor conferences, IPO/secondary offering announcements, roadshows, earnings presentations, or other market-moving announcements)., at AUTO1 Group is on 17.06.2026.

    The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 24,140EUR and was up +2,77 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,440EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,24 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.502,82PKT (-0,33 %).


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    ISIN:DE000A2LQ884WKN:A2LQ88
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