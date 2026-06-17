Banking IT remains a specialist game

Margins are set to expand, and Q1 already showed the first signs, with the adj. EBIT margin up 0.2pp yoy to 7%. Two levers are seen to support the remaining quarters. The first is the UK turnaround: we expect the unit to return to profitability in Q2 and to resume growth in Q3, following capacity rightsizing, new leadership and an improving pipeline. Second, strategic mid-term initiatives: smartshore should scale to 40% by 2029 from c. 20%, while high-value-added services should increase from c. 25% today to up to 50%, supported by bolt-on M&A such as Megawork (closed in Sep 25).