The Platform Group Announces Exciting Bond Buyback Program!

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88) has announced a bond buyback programme.

The programme targets the repurchase of the Company’s outstanding Nordic Bond (ISIN NO0013256834).

Purchases may commence on 2 July 2026; the programme is scheduled to remain in effect until 31 December 2026, with a maximum aggregate nominal amount of EUR 5,000,000.

Repurchases may be carried out via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Tradegate BSX and will be conducted through an independent financial institution.

The Company may, but is not obliged to, acquire bonds and reserves the right to amend, suspend, extend or terminate the programme at any time.

The buyback will comply with applicable market abuse regulations (including the Article 5 safe-harbour under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052); The Platform Group is a Europe-wide software company active in 26 industries with 16,000+ partners, 19 locations, and reported 2025 revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

The next important date, Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group, Mid & Small Caps Conference, Paris (Alternative, slightly more natural English: Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) Mid‑ and Small‑Cap Conference — Paris), at The Platform Group is on 25.06.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 1,3850EUR and was up +2,21 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,81 % since publication.







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