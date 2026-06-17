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    The Platform Group Announces Exciting Bond Buyback Program!

    The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA has unveiled a targeted bond buyback programme, focusing on its outstanding Nordic Bond and setting clear limits and timelines for repurchases.

    The Platform Group Announces Exciting Bond Buyback Program!
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88) has announced a bond buyback programme.
    • The programme targets the repurchase of the Company’s outstanding Nordic Bond (ISIN NO0013256834).
    • Purchases may commence on 2 July 2026; the programme is scheduled to remain in effect until 31 December 2026, with a maximum aggregate nominal amount of EUR 5,000,000.
    • Repurchases may be carried out via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Tradegate BSX and will be conducted through an independent financial institution.
    • The Company may, but is not obliged to, acquire bonds and reserves the right to amend, suspend, extend or terminate the programme at any time.
    • The buyback will comply with applicable market abuse regulations (including the Article 5 safe-harbour under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052); The Platform Group is a Europe-wide software company active in 26 industries with 16,000+ partners, 19 locations, and reported 2025 revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

    The next important date, Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group, Mid & Small Caps Conference, Paris (Alternative, slightly more natural English: Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) Mid‑ and Small‑Cap Conference — Paris), at The Platform Group is on 25.06.2026.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 1,3850EUR and was up +2,21 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,81 % since publication.


    The Platform Group

    +5,17 %
    -41,63 %
    -55,99 %
    -59,56 %
    -85,32 %
    -71,47 %
    -95,88 %
    -95,40 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZW88WKN:A40ZW8
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    The Platform Group Announces Exciting Bond Buyback Program! The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA has unveiled a targeted bond buyback programme, focusing on its outstanding Nordic Bond and setting clear limits and timelines for repurchases.
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