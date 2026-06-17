🚀🚀🚀 50€ SpaceX-Aktienanteil sichern. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen.   🚀🚀🚀 50€ SpaceX-Aktienanteil sichern. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Celebrus Unveils Celebrus AI: Transforming Live, Identity-Resolved Data with Conversational Analytics

    Turn every business question into a trusted, real-time answer. Celebrus AI fuses live first-party data with your preferred LLMs—without data ever leaving your control.

    Celebrus Unveils Celebrus AI: Transforming Live, Identity-Resolved Data with Conversational Analytics
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Celebrus launches Celebrus AI — a conversational analytics capability that lets business users ask natural-language questions and get trusted answers grounded in live, first‑party, identity‑resolved behavioral data.
    • Celebrus AI connects to existing AI clients (Anthropic Claude, Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI ChatGPT) via the Celebrus Operations Server and MCP, remaining LLM‑agnostic and requiring no new analyst interface.
    • The solution deploys as a fully managed, single‑tenant VPC/private‑cloud instance so data and AI queries stay inside the customer boundary under the customer's governance and control — data never moves to shared infrastructure.
    • Celebrus captures 100% of first‑party behavioral activity across web, mobile, devices and sessions (including anonymous and pre‑login visitors) and resolves identities into enriched profiles in milliseconds, enabling complete audience insight.
    • Answers are schema‑validated, auditable, and show which AI tool produced them, reducing reliance on dashboards, SQL, and analyst queues by delivering instant, consistent results across Celebrus interfaces.
    • Targeted at regulated enterprises (banking, insurance, healthcare, financial services), Celebrus AI leverages 26 years of data‑first architecture and is deployed in 35+ countries with compliance to GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA.







    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Celebrus Unveils Celebrus AI: Transforming Live, Identity-Resolved Data with Conversational Analytics Turn every business question into a trusted, real-time answer. Celebrus AI fuses live first-party data with your preferred LLMs—without data ever leaving your control.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Exklusives Willkommensgeschenk: Sichern Sie sich nach dem erfolgreichen IPO von SpaceX einen Aktienanteil
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     