Celebrus Unveils Celebrus AI: Transforming Live, Identity-Resolved Data with Conversational Analytics
Turn every business question into a trusted, real-time answer. Celebrus AI fuses live first-party data with your preferred LLMs—without data ever leaving your control.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Celebrus launches Celebrus AI — a conversational analytics capability that lets business users ask natural-language questions and get trusted answers grounded in live, first‑party, identity‑resolved behavioral data.
- Celebrus AI connects to existing AI clients (Anthropic Claude, Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI ChatGPT) via the Celebrus Operations Server and MCP, remaining LLM‑agnostic and requiring no new analyst interface.
- The solution deploys as a fully managed, single‑tenant VPC/private‑cloud instance so data and AI queries stay inside the customer boundary under the customer's governance and control — data never moves to shared infrastructure.
- Celebrus captures 100% of first‑party behavioral activity across web, mobile, devices and sessions (including anonymous and pre‑login visitors) and resolves identities into enriched profiles in milliseconds, enabling complete audience insight.
- Answers are schema‑validated, auditable, and show which AI tool produced them, reducing reliance on dashboards, SQL, and analyst queues by delivering instant, consistent results across Celebrus interfaces.
- Targeted at regulated enterprises (banking, insurance, healthcare, financial services), Celebrus AI leverages 26 years of data‑first architecture and is deployed in 35+ countries with compliance to GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.