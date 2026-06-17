Seanergy Maritime Boosts Q1 Revenue, Raises Dividends & Expands Fleet

Seanergy doubled its newbuilding program to six modern eco-design Capesize/Newcastlemax vessels (over 180,000 dwt) under a $460M program with deliveries scheduled 2027–2029; four of six vessels have financing secured (~$237M debt) and the company has paid $68.6M to date.

First-quarter results showed strong improvement: net revenue $42.9M (+77% YoY), EBITDA $23.6M (+258% YoY), adjusted EBITDA $28.1M (+251% YoY), and net income $9.7M (vs. a net loss in Q1 2025).

Seanergy declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, marking its 18th consecutive quarterly dividend and return of cash to shareholders.

Fleet operating performance: Q1 daily time charter equivalent (TCE) was $24,219, a 6% premium to the Baltic Capesize Index–180 average for the period.

Company outlook is positive for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027–2029, citing resilient Chinese iron-ore demand, growth in bauxite trades, rising West African iron-ore exports, healthy coal volumes, plus ton-mile support from Middle East energy tensions and an expected strong El Niño.

Spin-off United Maritime reported meaningful Q1 improvement (net loss narrowed to $0.1M from $4.5M; adjusted net income $0.2M), declared a $0.10 quarterly dividend (14th consecutive), and is repositioning its fleet toward larger Capesize vessels by selling smaller Kamsarmax and non-core offshore assets.

The price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings at the time of the news was 13,700EUR and was up +1,11 % compared with the previous day.





