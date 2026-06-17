DAX, uniQure & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Askari Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|Sparc Technologies
|💬
|📰
|ThyssenKrupp
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|187
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|The Platform Group
|64
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|60
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|56
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|39
|💬
|📰
|BMW
|36
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|uniQure
|+70,97 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Elicio Therapeutics
|+20,34 %
|📰
|🥉
|Lasertec
|+18,40 %
|📰
|🟥
|CarMax
|-8,76 %
|📰
|🟥
|OHB
|-9,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Silex Microsystems
|-11,84 %
|💬
|📰
Askari Metals
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 1
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: +69,79 %
Wochenperformance: +69,79 %
Platz 2
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +35,36 %
Wochenperformance: +35,36 %
Platz 3
Sparc Technologies
Wochenperformance: -2,69 %
Wochenperformance: -2,69 %
Platz 4
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +3,70 %
Wochenperformance: +3,70 %
Platz 5
OHB
Wochenperformance: +15,67 %
Wochenperformance: +15,67 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,29 %
Wochenperformance: +1,29 %
Platz 7
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -41,63 %
Wochenperformance: -41,63 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +20,34 %
Wochenperformance: +20,34 %
Platz 9
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +39,84 %
Wochenperformance: +39,84 %
Platz 10
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -17,35 %
Wochenperformance: -17,35 %
Platz 11
BMW
Wochenperformance: -12,63 %
Wochenperformance: -12,63 %
Platz 12
uniQure
Wochenperformance: +88,96 %
Wochenperformance: +88,96 %
Platz 13
Elicio Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -85,48 %
Wochenperformance: -85,48 %
Platz 14
Lasertec
Wochenperformance: +33,33 %
Wochenperformance: +33,33 %
Platz 15
CarMax
Wochenperformance: -5,99 %
Wochenperformance: -5,99 %
Platz 16
OHB
Wochenperformance: +15,67 %
Wochenperformance: +15,67 %
Platz 17
Silex Microsystems
Wochenperformance: +32,80 %
Wochenperformance: +32,80 %
Platz 18
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