CANCOM SE's AGM Passes All Resolutions with Strong Support
CANCOM SE strengthens its strategic course: shareholders back all AGM resolutions as the company targets stable dividends, AI-driven growth and secure digital infrastructures.
Foto: CANCOM SE
- The shareholders of CANCOM SE approved all resolutions at the AGM with a large majority, confirming the company's strategic direction.
- The dividend for 2025 remains unchanged at €1.00 per share, reflecting a stable dividend policy.
- The authorization to buy back and use treasury shares was renewed, allowing flexible capital return to shareholders.
- For 2026, CANCOM forecasts revenue between €1.75 billion and €1.85 billion, with EBITDA of €110-€130 million and EBITA of €55-€75 million.
- The company emphasizes growth in AI and digital sovereignty, focusing on high-performance, secure IT infrastructures and AI-driven efficiency.
- CANCOM supports digital transformation through a broad portfolio of IT solutions, including AI, cloud, security, IoT, and managed services, with around 5,300 employees and a presence across Europe.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at CANCOM SE is on 17.06.2026.
The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 25,75EUR and was down -1,25 % compared with the previous day.
24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.433,66PKT (+0,43 %).
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