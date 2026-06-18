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    Ringmetall SE Celebrates Successful Virtual AGM from Munich

    At its virtual AGM in Munich, Ringmetall SE reported resilient 2025 results, steady dividends, and fresh capital authorization while sharpening its focus on future growth.

    Ringmetall SE Celebrates Successful Virtual AGM from Munich
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The virtual Annual General Meeting of Ringmetall SE was successfully held in Munich with 75.94% shareholder participation.
    • The company increased its revenue by 7.3% to EUR 187.7 million in 2025, mainly due to acquisitions.
    • EBITDA slightly decreased by 3.1% to EUR 23.0 million, impacted by one-off effects, currency fluctuations, and market conditions.
    • The dividend remains unchanged at EUR 0.10 per share, reflecting the company's solid performance.
    • The AGM approved new authorized capital for 2026, replacing previous authorized capitals from 2018 and 2021.
    • The company remains optimistic about future growth despite ongoing market challenges, focusing on strengthening its Liner business unit.


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    Ringmetall SE Celebrates Successful Virtual AGM from Munich At its virtual AGM in Munich, Ringmetall SE reported resilient 2025 results, steady dividends, and fresh capital authorization while sharpening its focus on future growth.
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