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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtstonies Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu tonies Registered (A)
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    tonies Registered (A) Aims to Double Revenue by 2030 & Expands Globally

    By 2030, tonies is charting an ambitious global course—scaling revenue, expanding into new markets, and building a science-backed, AI-powered ecosystem for lasting growth.

    tonies Registered (A) Aims to Double Revenue by 2030 & Expands Globally
    Foto: 916319805
    • tonies aims to more than double its revenue to over EUR 1.4 billion by 2030, driven by global expansion and new product launches.
    • The company plans to establish a presence in all major regions worldwide by 2030, including at least two new markets in 2027.
    • tonies targets an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16-18% mid-term, focusing on scalable, high-margin revenue streams.
    • The company has launched a Global Advisory Group of childhood development experts to ensure science-backed product and content development.
    • tonies' growth strategy is based on building an ecosystem that generates recurring revenue, leveraging AI for localization and efficiency, and expanding internationally.
    • Since 2019, tonies has increased its points of sale by over 30% annually to more than 25,000 worldwide, with a strong focus on expanding in North America, Europe, and other key markets.

    The next important date, Tonies Capital Markets Day 2026, at tonies Registered (A) is on 18.06.2026.

    The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 12,800EUR and was up +1,91 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,920EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,94 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.426,20PKT (+0,39 %).


    tonies Registered (A)

    +1,59 %
    +21,28 %
    +22,67 %
    +17,73 %
    +117,57 %
    +142,56 %
    +22,52 %
    +30,40 %
    ISIN:LU2333563281WKN:A3CM2W
    tonies Registered (A) direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    tonies Registered (A) Aims to Double Revenue by 2030 & Expands Globally By 2030, tonies is charting an ambitious global course—scaling revenue, expanding into new markets, and building a science-backed, AI-powered ecosystem for lasting growth.
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