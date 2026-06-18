The Platform Group, Spero Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: wolterke - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|Askari Metals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Platform Group
|60
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|59
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|45
|💬
|📰
|INTERSHOP Communications
|27
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|27
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|26
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Spero Therapeutics
|+24,02 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BTQ Technologies
|+8,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Towa
|+7,83 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|BRANICKS Group
|-6,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Elicio Therapeutics
|-14,63 %
|📰
|🟥
|MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
|-18,79 %
|📰
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +29,54 %
Wochenperformance: +29,54 %
Platz 1
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +37,76 %
Wochenperformance: +37,76 %
Platz 2
Intel
Wochenperformance: +20,27 %
Wochenperformance: +20,27 %
Platz 3
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Platz 4
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +77,86 %
Wochenperformance: +77,86 %
Platz 5
Askari Metals
Wochenperformance: +5,56 %
Wochenperformance: +5,56 %
Platz 6
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -41,63 %
Wochenperformance: -41,63 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +24,58 %
Wochenperformance: +24,58 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +20,18 %
Wochenperformance: +20,18 %
Platz 9
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: +41,48 %
Wochenperformance: +41,48 %
Platz 10
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -16,35 %
Wochenperformance: -16,35 %
Platz 11
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,33 %
Wochenperformance: +1,33 %
Platz 12
Spero Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -3,88 %
Wochenperformance: -3,88 %
Platz 13
BTQ Technologies
Wochenperformance: +45,53 %
Wochenperformance: +45,53 %
Platz 14
Towa
Wochenperformance: +25,21 %
Wochenperformance: +25,21 %
Platz 15
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -14,32 %
Wochenperformance: -14,32 %
Platz 16
Elicio Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -69,17 %
Wochenperformance: -69,17 %
Platz 17
MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
Wochenperformance: -11,03 %
Wochenperformance: -11,03 %
Platz 18
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