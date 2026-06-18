DAX, Unifiedpost Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Super Micro Computer
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|💬
|📰
|Askari Metals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|268
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|77
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|53
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|42
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|40
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|37
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Unifiedpost Group
|+38,46 %
|📰
|🥈
|Butterfly Network Registered (A)
|+30,35 %
|📰
|🥉
|Smith & Wesson Brands
|+25,42 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
|-16,11 %
|📰
|🟥
|Accenture Registered (A)
|-16,69 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Nordic Mining
|-17,99 %
|💬
|📰
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: +46,07 %
Wochenperformance: +46,07 %
Platz 1
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +31,65 %
Wochenperformance: +31,65 %
Platz 2
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -4,58 %
Wochenperformance: -4,58 %
Platz 3
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +24,58 %
Wochenperformance: +24,58 %
Platz 4
Atos
Wochenperformance: +8,92 %
Wochenperformance: +8,92 %
Platz 5
Askari Metals
Wochenperformance: +5,56 %
Wochenperformance: +5,56 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,10 %
Wochenperformance: +3,10 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +24,58 %
Wochenperformance: +24,58 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +22,53 %
Wochenperformance: +22,53 %
Platz 9
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -7,31 %
Wochenperformance: -7,31 %
Platz 10
SAP
Wochenperformance: -8,85 %
Wochenperformance: -8,85 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,62 %
Wochenperformance: +8,62 %
Platz 12
Unifiedpost Group
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Platz 13
Butterfly Network Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +44,91 %
Wochenperformance: +44,91 %
Platz 14
Smith & Wesson Brands
Wochenperformance: +20,63 %
Wochenperformance: +20,63 %
Platz 15
MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY
Wochenperformance: -12,50 %
Wochenperformance: -12,50 %
Platz 16
Accenture Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -25,08 %
Wochenperformance: -25,08 %
Platz 17
Nordic Mining
Wochenperformance: -28,08 %
Wochenperformance: -28,08 %
Platz 18
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