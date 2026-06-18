Date & issuer: Douglas AG updated its FY 2025/26 guidance on 18 June 2026.

Reason: Guidance was adjusted in light of Q3 business performance to date.

Consolidated net sales growth: revised to 0–1%, implying EUR 4.58–4.63 billion (previous guidance lower end: EUR 4.65–4.80 billion).

Adjusted EBITDA margin: lowered to around 15.0% (previously around 16.0%).

Net leverage ratio: increased guidance to 3.0x–3.5x (previously at the upper end of 2.5x–3.0x).

Regulatory note: This is an Article 17 MAR inside-information disclosure published via EQS News; definitions of adjusted EBITDA margin and net leverage ratio are in the DOUGLAS Annual Report 2024/25.

The next important date, The text is already English. Natural alternatives depending on context: - "Start of the quiet period for Q3" - "Start of Q3 quiet period" - "Beginning of the Q3 quiet period" If you mean the regulatory/earnings blackout, "Start of the Q3 blackout period" also works. Which phrasing do you prefer?, at Douglas is on 22.07.2026.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 8,0950EUR and was down -7,22 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,68 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.315,46PKT (-0,60 %).







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