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    Douglas Group Adjusts Guidance; Prioritizes Strategic Growth

    Douglas trims its outlook as Q3 disappoints, shifting focus from stores to e‑commerce, sharper pricing, and digital acceleration amid persistent uncertainty.

    Douglas Group Adjusts Guidance; Prioritizes Strategic Growth
    Foto: Douglas Service GmbH
    • FY guidance revised: net sales growth now forecast at 0–1% (EUR 4.58–4.63 bn) versus the previously communicated lower end of EUR 4.65–4.80 bn.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin cut to around 15.0% (previously around 16.0%).
    • Net leverage guidance increased to 3.0x–3.5x as of 30/09/2026 (previously at the upper end of 2.5x–3.0x).
    • Cause: Q3 performance is behind expectations due to ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, high price sensitivity, delayed purchases, and weaker like‑for‑like store sales while e‑commerce grows.
    • Strategic priorities: reallocate investments from stores to online, invest in competitive pricing, strengthen differentiation and exclusivity, and accelerate digitalization.
    • Company stance: Douglas highlights a strong omnichannel position, leading brands and ~1,970 stores with FY 2024/25 sales of EUR 4.58 bn, and will publish further strategic updates on 12 August 2026.

    The next important date, The text is already English. Natural alternatives depending on context: - "Start of the quiet period for Q3" - "Start of Q3 quiet period" - "Beginning of the Q3 quiet period" If you mean the regulatory/earnings blackout, "Start of the Q3 blackout period" also works. Which phrasing do you prefer?, at Douglas is on 22.07.2026.

    The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 8,0350EUR and was down -7,91 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.304,64PKT (-0,66 %).


    Douglas

    -6,87 %
    -9,11 %
    -8,37 %
    -24,52 %
    -26,49 %
    -69,66 %
    ISIN:DE000BEAU1Y4WKN:BEAU1Y
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    Douglas Group Adjusts Guidance; Prioritizes Strategic Growth Douglas trims its outlook as Q3 disappoints, shifting focus from stores to e‑commerce, sharper pricing, and digital acceleration amid persistent uncertainty.
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