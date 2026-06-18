Accredited Investors Ready to Invest: Rising Interest in Tokenized Securities
As accredited investors eye new opportunities, fresh data from VerifyInvestor and tZERO reveals where capital is heading—and why tokenized assets may be next in line.
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- VerifyInvestor (powered by tZERO) surveyed more than 200 verified accredited investors in the U.S. in April 2026 for The Accredited Investor Outlook 2026.
- 77% of respondents plan to make an investment within six months, with nearly half expecting to invest within three months.
- Top target asset classes: real estate (66%) and private equity/venture capital (61%); digital asset securities attracted interest from 27%, ranking ahead of infrastructure, hedge funds, and energy.
- Awareness gap for tokenized securities: only 11% are "very familiar" but 27% express interest, indicating education (not demand) is the main adoption barrier.
- Investment evaluation priorities: expected returns (70%) lead, but management quality (50.5%), downside protection/risk mitigation (49%), and sponsor track record (48.5%) are nearly as important; liquidity ranks low (18%).
- tZERO emphasizes its regulated, end-to-end blockchain infrastructure and VerifyInvestor’s accredited-investor verification; a related webinar on SEC guidance for digital assets was scheduled for June 23, 2026.
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