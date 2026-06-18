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    Accredited Investors Ready to Invest: Rising Interest in Tokenized Securities

    As accredited investors eye new opportunities, fresh data from VerifyInvestor and tZERO reveals where capital is heading—and why tokenized assets may be next in line.

    Accredited Investors Ready to Invest: Rising Interest in Tokenized Securities
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • VerifyInvestor (powered by tZERO) surveyed more than 200 verified accredited investors in the U.S. in April 2026 for The Accredited Investor Outlook 2026.
    • 77% of respondents plan to make an investment within six months, with nearly half expecting to invest within three months.
    • Top target asset classes: real estate (66%) and private equity/venture capital (61%); digital asset securities attracted interest from 27%, ranking ahead of infrastructure, hedge funds, and energy.
    • Awareness gap for tokenized securities: only 11% are "very familiar" but 27% express interest, indicating education (not demand) is the main adoption barrier.
    • Investment evaluation priorities: expected returns (70%) lead, but management quality (50.5%), downside protection/risk mitigation (49%), and sponsor track record (48.5%) are nearly as important; liquidity ranks low (18%).
    • tZERO emphasizes its regulated, end-to-end blockchain infrastructure and VerifyInvestor’s accredited-investor verification; a related webinar on SEC guidance for digital assets was scheduled for June 23, 2026.







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    Accredited Investors Ready to Invest: Rising Interest in Tokenized Securities As accredited investors eye new opportunities, fresh data from VerifyInvestor and tZERO reveals where capital is heading—and why tokenized assets may be next in line.
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