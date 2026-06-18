Blue Cap AG Completes Acquisition of Janoschka AG Successfully
Blue Cap AG advances its growth strategy with the full acquisition of Janoschka AG, a global prepress and packaging solutions provider.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Closing completed on 18 June 2026: Blue Cap AG has successfully closed the acquisition of Janoschka AG.
- Blue Cap now holds 100% of Janoschka’s shares and will fully consolidate Janoschka and its subsidiaries.
- Janoschka is a global provider of integrated prepress solutions and printing tools for the packaging industry, with ~1,500 employees, production sites in 12 countries, and ~EUR 90 million revenue in FY 2025.
- Strategic rationale: the acquisition expands Blue Cap’s Industrials portfolio and strengthens its position in the attractive packaging segment.
- Expected impact: Janoschka’s consolidation is expected to significantly increase Blue Cap Group revenue and earnings.
- 2026 outlook confirmed (continuing operations): Group revenue expected at EUR 170–190 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5%–8.5% (adjusted for extraordinary/prior-period and one‑off effects).
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Blue Cap is on 23.06.2026.
The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 19,100EUR and was down -1,80 % compared with the previous day.
-1,80 %
+1,04 %
-3,85 %
+7,94 %
+7,04 %
-12,33 %
-22,50 %
+240,63 %
+636,88 %
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