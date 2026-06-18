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    Blue Cap AG Completes Acquisition of Janoschka AG Successfully

    Blue Cap AG advances its growth strategy with the full acquisition of Janoschka AG, a global prepress and packaging solutions provider.

    Blue Cap AG Completes Acquisition of Janoschka AG Successfully
    Foto: Blue Cap AG
    • Closing completed on 18 June 2026: Blue Cap AG has successfully closed the acquisition of Janoschka AG.
    • Blue Cap now holds 100% of Janoschka’s shares and will fully consolidate Janoschka and its subsidiaries.
    • Janoschka is a global provider of integrated prepress solutions and printing tools for the packaging industry, with ~1,500 employees, production sites in 12 countries, and ~EUR 90 million revenue in FY 2025.
    • Strategic rationale: the acquisition expands Blue Cap’s Industrials portfolio and strengthens its position in the attractive packaging segment.
    • Expected impact: Janoschka’s consolidation is expected to significantly increase Blue Cap Group revenue and earnings.
    • 2026 outlook confirmed (continuing operations): Group revenue expected at EUR 170–190 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5%–8.5% (adjusted for extraordinary/prior-period and one‑off effects).

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Blue Cap is on 23.06.2026.

    The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 19,100EUR and was down -1,80 % compared with the previous day.


    Blue Cap

    -1,80 %
    +1,04 %
    -3,85 %
    +7,94 %
    +7,04 %
    -12,33 %
    -22,50 %
    +240,63 %
    +636,88 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1WKN:A0JM2M
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    Blue Cap AG Completes Acquisition of Janoschka AG Successfully Blue Cap AG advances its growth strategy with the full acquisition of Janoschka AG, a global prepress and packaging solutions provider.
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