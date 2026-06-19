Discover the Benefits of a Divisional Organizational Structure
Zehnder reshapes its organization for sharper regional focus, leaner leadership and long-term efficiency, while reaffirming its medium-term financial ambitions.
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- Zehnder will implement a divisional organizational structure effective 1 October 2026, separating European ventilation and radiator operations into independent divisions (Residential Ventilation Europe and Radiators Europe); Light Commercial Ventilation Europe will be managed independently, while North America, Asia, Clean Air Solution and Heat Exchangers remain unchanged.
- The Group Executive Committee will be reduced from six to five members, consisting of the CEO, CFO and the presidents of Residential Ventilation Europe, Radiators Europe and North America.
- Silvia Witschi will join the Group Executive Committee on 1 July 2026 and will assume overall responsibility for Residential Ventilation Europe from 1 October 2026; Jörg Metzger will lead Radiators Europe.
- Dorien Terpstra (CCO EMEA) and Johannes Bollmann (COO Ventilation EMEA) will leave the company after a transition period, by the end of 2026 at the latest.
- The reorganization is expected to cause one‑off effects of approximately EUR 10 million in fiscal 2026, while delivering substantial efficiency gains in the medium term.
- Zehnder confirms its medium‑term targets: around 5% average annual sales growth and an EBIT margin before one‑off effects of 9–11%.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Zehnder Group (A) is on 30.07.2026.
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