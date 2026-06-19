Holcim Completes Acquisition of Xella: Major Industry Move

Holcim completed the acquisition of Xella, a European leader in the walling market with projected 2026 net sales of EUR 1 billion.

The acquisition expands Holcim’s building solutions portfolio with brands like Ytong, Hebel, Silka, and Multipor, supporting sustainable construction and digital building processes.

Xella is headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, employs over 4,000 people, and operates in 22 European markets.

The deal is valued at a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of 8.9x, or 6.9x after expected EUR 60 million synergies in year three, and is EPS and free cash flow accretive in year one.

The acquisition supports Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, aiming to be a leading partner in sustainable construction and innovative walling systems.

Holcim is a global leader in sustainable building materials with over 45,000 employees across 43 markets, and net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Holcim is on 31.07.2026.





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