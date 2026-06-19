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    Holcim Completes Acquisition of Xella: Major Industry Move

    Holcim strengthens its sustainable building ambitions with the acquisition of Xella, adding leading walling brands and expanding its European footprint.

    Holcim Completes Acquisition of Xella: Major Industry Move
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Holcim completed the acquisition of Xella, a European leader in the walling market with projected 2026 net sales of EUR 1 billion.
    • The acquisition expands Holcim’s building solutions portfolio with brands like Ytong, Hebel, Silka, and Multipor, supporting sustainable construction and digital building processes.
    • Xella is headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, employs over 4,000 people, and operates in 22 European markets.
    • The deal is valued at a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of 8.9x, or 6.9x after expected EUR 60 million synergies in year three, and is EPS and free cash flow accretive in year one.
    • The acquisition supports Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, aiming to be a leading partner in sustainable construction and innovative walling systems.
    • Holcim is a global leader in sustainable building materials with over 45,000 employees across 43 markets, and net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Holcim is on 31.07.2026.


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    ISIN:CH0012214059WKN:869898
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    Holcim Completes Acquisition of Xella: Major Industry Move Holcim strengthens its sustainable building ambitions with the acquisition of Xella, adding leading walling brands and expanding its European footprint.
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