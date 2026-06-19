Hornbach Group Kicks Off 2026/27 with 4.9% Sales Surge

HORNBACH Group's net sales increased by 4.9% to EUR 2.0 billion in Q1 2026/27, driven mainly by strong performance in European markets.

The group continued expanding its market share in Germany and Europe, with notable growth in countries like the Netherlands, Czechia, and Slovakia.

A new DIY store was opened in Trnava, Slovakia, with additional store openings planned in Graz, Austria, and Beuningen, Netherlands, during 2026/27.

Adjusted EBIT remained nearly stable at EUR 161.0 million, down only 0.5%, despite higher costs, with gross profit growth largely offsetting inflation.

Net income decreased slightly to EUR 104.2 million, impacted by higher interest expenses and negative currency effects, with earnings per share at EUR 6.24.

The full-year guidance for 2026/27 was confirmed, expecting net sales to be at or slightly above EUR 6.4 billion and adjusted EBIT to be roughly at the previous year's level, amidst ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at HORNBACH Holding is on 19.06.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.365,92PKT (-0,33 %).







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