Almonty Industries, Furukawa Denki Kogyo & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 197953527
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|Uranium Energy
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|82
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|71
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SAP
|69
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|45
|💬
|📰
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|38
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|30
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Furukawa Denki Kogyo
|+8,57 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Butterfly Network Registered (A)
|+4,18 %
|📰
|🥉
|Samsung SDI JH
|+3,72 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Lasertec
|-7,64 %
|📰
|🟥
|LG Electronics
|-8,04 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|BTQ Technologies
|-9,29 %
|💬
|📰
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: +36,69 %
Wochenperformance: +36,69 %
Platz 1
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -1,09 %
Wochenperformance: -1,09 %
Platz 2
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -7,02 %
Wochenperformance: -7,02 %
Platz 3
Uranium Energy
Wochenperformance: +8,09 %
Wochenperformance: +8,09 %
Platz 4
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +23,53 %
Wochenperformance: +23,53 %
Platz 5
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Wochenperformance: -9,28 %
Wochenperformance: -9,28 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +11,27 %
Wochenperformance: +11,27 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +21,06 %
Wochenperformance: +21,06 %
Platz 8
SAP
Wochenperformance: -4,96 %
Wochenperformance: -4,96 %
Platz 9
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -4,79 %
Wochenperformance: -4,79 %
Platz 10
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Wochenperformance: -9,28 %
Wochenperformance: -9,28 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: -5,08 %
Wochenperformance: -5,08 %
Platz 12
Furukawa Denki Kogyo
Wochenperformance: +26,65 %
Wochenperformance: +26,65 %
Platz 13
Butterfly Network Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +59,95 %
Wochenperformance: +59,95 %
Platz 14
Samsung SDI JH
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 15
Lasertec
Wochenperformance: +25,42 %
Wochenperformance: +25,42 %
Platz 16
LG Electronics
Wochenperformance: -12,55 %
Wochenperformance: -12,55 %
Platz 17
BTQ Technologies
Wochenperformance: +20,89 %
Wochenperformance: +20,89 %
Platz 18
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