China & Myanmar Agree to Deepen Practical, Wide-Range Cooperation
As Myanmar’s leader arrives in Beijing, his landmark visit signals a new phase in China‑Myanmar ties, driven by rail links, trade growth and joint security efforts.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing made his first state visit to China (June 15–19, 2026), described as a milestone to deepen pragmatic, multi-field bilateral cooperation.
- During the visit he toured China Railway Construction Corporation and rode a Fuxing high-speed train, signaling Myanmar’s strong interest in expanding infrastructure cooperation with China.
- China and Myanmar signed multiple cooperation agreements and issued a joint statement to accelerate building a “China‑Myanmar community with a shared future,” covering political, economic and people‑to‑people ties.
- The China‑Myanmar Economic Corridor, a Belt and Road flagship, has entered a fast‑track phase with key projects (New Yangon City, Kyaukphyu SEZ, China‑Myanmar Railway) supporting industrial upgrading and local livelihoods.
- China remains Myanmar’s largest trading partner and investor; bilateral trade reached $19.4 billion in 2025 (up 19.1% year‑on‑year), with complementary trade patterns (China exports electromechanical goods and vehicles; imports agricultural products and minerals).
- The visit reinforced law‑enforcement cooperation against cross‑border crimes (telecom cyber fraud, online gambling, drug trafficking), including support for an international alliance against telecom fraud and joint operations that improved border security.
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