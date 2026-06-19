SURTECO GROUP Agenda Items Approved; Jan Oberbeck Re-elected to Supervisory Board

The SURTECO GROUP SE's agenda items at the AGM received broad approval, and Jan Oberbeck was re-elected to the Supervisory Board.

In 2025, the company generated €821.2 million in sales, a decrease from €856.6 million in 2024, mainly due to challenging market conditions and weak demand.

Organic sales declined by 2% in 2025, excluding one-time items and currency effects, and adjusted EBITDA was €80.2 million, down from €95.3 million.

In the first quarter of 2026, SURTECO achieved a profit of €1.3 million, compared to a €5.1 million loss in the same period of 2025, with expected full-year sales between €780 million and €830 million.

The company's net loss in 2025 was offset by withdrawals from retained earnings, resulting in no dividend proposal for the AGM.

SURTECO is a mid-sized, international surface technology company with over 3,500 employees, listed on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges, with a focus on wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries.

The next important date, The general meeting will take place at the House of Bavarian Business., at SURTECO GROUP is on 19.06.2026.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 9,8250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar