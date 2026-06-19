DAX, Electro Optic Systems & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Western Star Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|INTERSHOP Communications
|💬
|📰
|Sparc Technologies
|💬
|📰
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|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|214
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|71
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SpaceX
|66
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|55
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|📰
|INTERSHOP Communications
|39
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|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|37
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Electro Optic Systems
|+17,28 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gossamer Bio
|+16,04 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Butterfly Network Registered (A)
|+15,90 %
|📰
|🟥
|DRDGold
|-9,43 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Bitzero Holdings
|-9,49 %
|📰
|🟥
|Alamos Gold Registered (A)
|-18,60 %
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|📰
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: +36,69 %
Wochenperformance: +36,69 %
Platz 1
Western Star Resources
Wochenperformance: +16,19 %
Wochenperformance: +16,19 %
Platz 2
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -7,02 %
Wochenperformance: -7,02 %
Platz 3
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -46,88 %
Wochenperformance: -46,88 %
Platz 4
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: +47,26 %
Wochenperformance: +47,26 %
Platz 5
Sparc Technologies
Wochenperformance: -9,50 %
Wochenperformance: -9,50 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,52 %
Wochenperformance: +2,52 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +12,18 %
Wochenperformance: +12,18 %
Platz 8
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +21,06 %
Wochenperformance: +21,06 %
Platz 9
SAP
Wochenperformance: -6,46 %
Wochenperformance: -6,46 %
Platz 10
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: +47,26 %
Wochenperformance: +47,26 %
Platz 11
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Wochenperformance: -9,28 %
Wochenperformance: -9,28 %
Platz 12
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +14,26 %
Wochenperformance: +14,26 %
Platz 13
Gossamer Bio
Wochenperformance: +19,74 %
Wochenperformance: +19,74 %
Platz 14
Butterfly Network Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +117,78 %
Wochenperformance: +117,78 %
Platz 15
DRDGold
Wochenperformance: -6,93 %
Wochenperformance: -6,93 %
Platz 16
Bitzero Holdings
Wochenperformance: +37,93 %
Wochenperformance: +37,93 %
Platz 17
Alamos Gold Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -12,09 %
Wochenperformance: -12,09 %
Platz 18
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