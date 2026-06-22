Bitcoin, LG Electronics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kuros Biosciences
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Bitcoin
|5
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|5
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|lastminute.com
|1
|💬
|📰
|MHP Hotel
|1
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|LG Electronics
|+3,65 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|MHP Hotel
|+3,50 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Griffin Mining
|+1,63 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|VSE
|-1,56 %
|📰
|🟥
|Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Subordinate voting shares (B)
|-2,31 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ag Growth International
|-6,60 %
|📰
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: -12,05 %
Wochenperformance: -12,05 %
Platz 1
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -3,76 %
Wochenperformance: -3,76 %
Platz 2
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,29 %
Wochenperformance: -6,29 %
Platz 3
lastminute.com
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 4
MHP Hotel
Wochenperformance: +7,46 %
Wochenperformance: +7,46 %
Platz 5
LG Electronics
Wochenperformance: -14,59 %
Wochenperformance: -14,59 %
Platz 6
MHP Hotel
Wochenperformance: +7,46 %
Wochenperformance: +7,46 %
Platz 7
Griffin Mining
Wochenperformance: -2,35 %
Wochenperformance: -2,35 %
Platz 8
VSE
Wochenperformance: +11,50 %
Wochenperformance: +11,50 %
Platz 9
Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Subordinate voting shares (B)
Wochenperformance: +11,68 %
Wochenperformance: +11,68 %
Platz 10
Ag Growth International
Wochenperformance: +8,08 %
Wochenperformance: +8,08 %
Platz 11
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