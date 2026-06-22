DAX, Definium Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Super Micro Computer
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Cancambria Energy
|💬
|📰
|HENSOLDT
|💬
|📰
|INTERSHOP Communications
|💬
|📰
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|182
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|42
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|39
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|31
|💬
|📰
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier
|19
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|16
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Definium Therapeutics
|+51,83 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
|+30,16 %
|📰
|🥉
|MiniMax Group
|+27,30 %
|📰
|🟥
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals
|-10,83 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Tepco
|-14,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Triumph Financial
|-27,35 %
|📰
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -26,17 %
Wochenperformance: -26,17 %
Platz 1
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: +11,96 %
Wochenperformance: +11,96 %
Platz 2
Cancambria Energy
Wochenperformance: +0,57 %
Wochenperformance: +0,57 %
Platz 3
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: -11,00 %
Wochenperformance: -11,00 %
Platz 4
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: -2,50 %
Wochenperformance: -2,50 %
Platz 5
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: +62,54 %
Wochenperformance: +62,54 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,41 %
Wochenperformance: +0,41 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -2,13 %
Wochenperformance: -2,13 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,79 %
Wochenperformance: +9,79 %
Platz 9
SAP
Wochenperformance: -9,78 %
Wochenperformance: -9,78 %
Platz 10
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier
Wochenperformance: -9,56 %
Wochenperformance: -9,56 %
Platz 11
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +7,23 %
Wochenperformance: +7,23 %
Platz 12
Definium Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +74,41 %
Wochenperformance: +74,41 %
Platz 13
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
Wochenperformance: +29,13 %
Wochenperformance: +29,13 %
Platz 14
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +62,50 %
Wochenperformance: +62,50 %
Platz 15
Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,83 %
Wochenperformance: -1,83 %
Platz 16
Tepco
Wochenperformance: -12,29 %
Wochenperformance: -12,29 %
Platz 17
Triumph Financial
Wochenperformance: -4,60 %
Wochenperformance: -4,60 %
Platz 18
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